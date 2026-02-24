By Kellys Kaunda

THE BINWELL MPUNDU FACTOR – DOES IT MATTER?



A few years ago, while in Kitwe, as I was working on a documentary, someone took me to the District Commissioner’s office.





That was the first time I met Binwell Mpundu. I had heard of him though.



There were several people who had come to see him.



Some were waiting outside while others were inside his office.





They included both men and women of varying ages.



In his office, there was a sizeable number of people sitting relaxed like everyone was at home and not in a hurry to leave.



From his facial expression, Binwell looked unbothered by his guests. It was as though it was their office as much as it was his.





Nobody was cleared out of the office because I had been ushered in. Not because they were being impolite, but because Binwell didn’t seem to hide anything from them.



It was a public office. It was the people’s office. So, if you had anything to say to Binwell, you said it in their presence.





The significance of that atmosphere wasn’t lost on me.



I played that picture over and over again when I was alone. My conclusion was that the young man was a people’s person.



He knew how to live with people. They liked him and he genuinely loved them.





That office, I concluded, wasn’t going to be the end of his career. It was the beginning of a journey of public service.



So, I wasn’t surprised that he decided to run for parliamentary office. And I wasn’t surprised that he won.





When I heard that he had thrown his weight behind Brian Mundubile in the Tonse Alliance, I saw something politically significant emerging.



It may not have been sensed by some but the political tectonic plate had just shifted.





Underestimate that move at your own peril if you are on the opposite side of Binwell Mpundu.



His performance in parliament is something to watch. He doesn’t always get his facts right but his willingness to push the envelope is the quality you need to face off against a determined UPND.





Even though Speaker Nelly Mutti has been the Iron Lady of the legislature, not hesitating to crack her whip, Binwell hasn’t been one to be fazed by that.



His attitude has been, “bring it on”.



Now, he has to take his political resources outside parliament onto the mother of all platforms – the August 13, 2026 elections.





I see the young man giving this assignment every ounce of his being.



His going into this fight like a boxer who is calm, cool and collected because he is not in a hurry.





Such a posture helps one read the opponent well. He’s young and a whole future ahead of him.



So, he will be fighting with strategic reserves of political resources safely stored away to be tapped into as and when need arises.



I am taking a front role seat to this fight because it’s promising to be the mother of all fights.