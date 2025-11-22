THE BISHOP WHO READS THE BIBLE BACKWARDS: ALICK BANDA BELONGS IN A CADRE UNIFORM, NOT A CLERGY ROBE- Sikaile Sikaile

THE BISHOP WHO READS THE BIBLE BACKWARDS: ALICK BANDA BELONGS IN A CADRE UNIFORM, NOT A CLERGY ROBE





I wish to state that it is commendable that the Zambia Police have made progress in apprehending those who ambushed Mr. Given Lubinda in Kabwe. Just a few days ago, we also witnessed another group of thugs stoning President Hakainde Hichilema in Chingola.



Shockingly, Bishop Alick Banda has now emerged with wild claims about what is happening in the country.



He says:



“When we reflect upon violence building up in our society, one wonders where we are headed to. It seems we are averse to peace. However, if measures are not taken to avert what we are seeing selective application of the rule of law, selective provision of security, and selective administration of justice I am afraid this may turn our society into strife, bloodbath, destruction of both lives and property.”





This selective commentary on serious national issues makes him a very peculiar figure within the body of Christ. Bishop Alick Banda seems to have only one eye an eye that sees only those he disagrees with. Even when the PF administration was killing citizens day and night, he remained silent. I truly don’t know which God he represents, because the God I know does not choose sides in injustice.





I will always respect leaders like Bishop Mpundu, who rose without fear or favour and denounced the criminality the PF was committing, while others were comfortably receiving gifts such as Hilux vehicles stolen from the government. If there are religious men who should critique the current government when it goes wrong, Bishop Mpundu is the right one and not Bishop Alick Banda who was eating on the same table with oppressors.





Bishop Alick Banda should not shy away from joining active politics, because that is clearly where he belongs not behind the religious gown he continues to abuse. He is among the men of God who never uttered a single word when the PF administration killed Mapenzi, Vespers, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, Matapa, Kennedy Mudenda, Lawrence Banda, Frank Mugala, Kungo, Obex Bwalya and many others in cold blood.





Where was Bishop Alick Banda when the PF administration killed Lawrence Banda and hid his killer Shebby Chilekwa in the State House? His silence was louder than any sermon he has ever preached. A man of God who looks away when blood is spilled has no moral authority to speak today.





His silence when President Hakainde Hichilema was brutally stoned just weeks ago exposes his true nature more clearly than the toxic rhetoric he is spewing today over the Lubinda incident. A true shepherd defends every citizen, not only the ones who fit his political agenda. No thug or criminal should ever be tolerated for attacking another human being this is the message any honest leader should preach. But Bishop Alick Banda operates with a one-eyed gospel, condemning violence only when it suits his preferred camp.





That is not moral leadership; it is brazen bias hiding behind the altar. His behaviour is a stain on the very Church he claims to represent.



Bishop Alick Banda must be reminded that selective outrage is not prophecy it is political theatre. He kept holy silence when PF was beating, shooting, and tear-gassing innocent citizens, yet today he shouts the loudest as if he has suddenly discovered morality.





That is not courage; it is cowardice hiding behind the pulpit. A bishop who only condemns violence when it involves people he dislikes is not a messenger of God he is a partisan activist masquerading in a collar. If he wants to play politics, he should remove the cassock and face the people openly instead of weaponizing the altar for his personal biases.





The Catholic Church has long been a defender of human rights, but Bishop Alick Banda’s conduct belongs to a different world not the Catholic Church I know.



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Independent Aspiring MP, Katombola Constituency 2026