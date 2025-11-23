THE BODY OF CHRIST SHOULD BE WEARY OF CALLING FOR BL00D BATH IN THE COUNTRY

By Col Hamwiinde Munamunungu ( Rtd )



Some statements coming out from some prominent men of God are alarming and uncalled for. Preaching bloodbath before, during and after the 2026 Presidential and General Elections is being alarmists and not being sensitive to the situation that might arise.





Any bloodbath will never be selective because everyone will be a victim and includes the same men of God.



It is a pity that our religious leaders might have not been to countries destabilized by wars. Angola, across the road, could have been a perfect example to see the destruction of life and property in the 70s.





The peace, this Zambia has enjoyed since independence should never be taken for granted. Through careless talk we can easily lose it and regret big time.





All genuine men of the Collar should pray for peace, preach peace, prophesy peace,dream peace, talk peace, laugh peace, dance peace and open their eyes in peace.



Men of the collar should never succumb to political manipulation for money and property. This is unbiblical and satanic.





From what they say in public and preach on the pulpit, we are able to see political crookedness in them. This is dangerous.



What is very interesting though is that one regional grouping is in the forefront while the rest of the country remains sober in their preaching and sharing the word of God.





Let us all guard against calling for war, let us register as voters and use our democratic right to change any government, not of our liking, than through throwing stones at each other.



Have a blessed Sunday.



One Zambia One Nation