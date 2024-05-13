By Maiko Zulu

THE BOOING vs THE CATWALK (Tom and Jerry)

Two incidents over the last few days made screaming news and here is my personal perspective of each:

1. The alleged booing of the Republican President at a sports event in Lusaka is a bitter but timely reminder that the expectations of the citizens in the ‘new dawn’ era in relation to the campaign promises specifically on the cost of mealie meal and the competitiveness of the Kwacha against other major convertible currencies have not been met. The masses are getting more and frustrated as they grapple with the high cost of fuel and energy with the basic necessity cost for a family of four hitting K10,000 per month.

It was at Independence Stadium where Kenneth Kaunda was booed and pelted with orange peels following the high cost of mealie meal in the early 90’s before losing power to former Trade Unionist FTJ Chiluba. But that was after 27 years of governing.

For the UPND, the booing has unfortunately started too early and is cause for HH and his team to put in double shift for half the salary in order to meet the expectations of an ordinary Zambian citizen who does not understand what debt restructuring is. It is that citizen who is saying “aba beve bakangiwa” who must be convinced that it’s still “Bally will fix it” because as it stands its “Bally will fix you”.

2. ECL’s ‘walk of freedom’ is indeed a sign of Zambia’s growing democracy and a great difference from Lungu’s tenure where opposition leaders were never accorded the freedoms the former President is enjoying. If it’s window shopping, it is well but if it’s with the hope of returning to power then unfortunately that was a walk of shame.

Lungu is at the very helm of the people who grounded the country to where it is today. How can the guy who bewitched you be the one to provide the medication for you. Yes the cost of living under UPND is very, very bad but that will never cleanse ECL’s terrible militia rule of terror and kleptocracy.

The man had all the opportunities to stand on the side of the majority of Zambians who loved him despite having no vision for Zambia but he chose to abuse his authority and diluted the dignity of the youth by creating a political animal which eventually failed to beat the will of the people who said Zambia deserves better.

#TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised