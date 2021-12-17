“ZAMBIANS SHOULD STOP THE PULL HIM DOWN SYNDROME & LEARN TO SUPPORT EACH OTHER; THE PHD SYNDROME MUST FALL”

The case of a young Zambian Business Man & Entrepreneur Jonathan Kays.

Lately, there has been an influx of ill intended articles throwing shade at many Zambian Business People here on social media.

Whether these malicious write ups are politically motivated or are coming from BUSINESS COMPETITORS is unknown. Whatever the motive behind the character assassination and malicious slander of innocent citizens who are doing their best to survive and breakthrough on the big stage, it should be known to the perpetrators that the consequences are as detrimental to the National economy as they are on the individuals that they are targeting.

ZAMBIANS should learn to support each other and at least learn to clap for others when one seems to be rising or winning. It is not healthy to hate on anybody that seems to be rising to the top at any given time.

If our economy is to grow and stabilize we are going to need as many Zambian Millionaires & Billionaires to invest in Zambia and to do business right here both with Government institutions and Private institutions. Like that whatever money that they get will remain in circulation within the Zambian economy. That’s what the Jewish, Indian, Asian and Chinese Communities have done. They allow business to run within themselves and ensure that the money remains within their communities. If we are to progress we need to emulate these communities.

That said, it makes sad reading to see articles scandalizing one of the most promising young entrepreneurs in the Country by the name of Jonathan Khondowe (Kays).

Jonathan Khondowe

For those who might not know, Jonathan Kays (as he is fondly called), he has been in business for almost 14 years and he has built himself all the way to the top where he is now being noticed. Those of us who have lived in North Western Province know him as a hard working man who has big dreams and is not afraid to put them into action. In Kalumbila alone he has put up serious farming operations which have employed hundreds of people in that locality. The man is running 9 companies employing over 745 workers right here in Zambia.

As a serial entrepreneur Jonathan has got other businesses in which he holds shares and that should be something to applaud for any well meaning Zambian. On the contrary, instead of positive vibes, all we are seeing are negative narratives being championed by unknown persons. This is not good for anybody who wants to do business in Zambia.

For those who would wish to know, Jonathan Kays is a well learned and exposed person with two Masters degrees in Business and Entrepreneurship. He is currently pursuing his PHD and yet such busy schedule hasn’t deterred him from pursuing his farming and other businesses in general. Tell me, if this isn’t inspirational to all young people then what will be?

If the rumors that one of the companies in which he holds shares participated in a genuine tender procedure and was awarded a contract by the Zambian Government then we should be celebrating with him and not scandalizing him. Okay if not him then who? Isn’t he Zambian just as we all are? I see nothing wrong with that as long as everything was done in a proper manner and procedure was followed.

If the company to which he belongs has got capacity to participate and deliver any in any business with Government why not give the business to that company? Jonathan is a Zambian after all and we need more Zambians to be prioritized by Government.

I therefore urge you my fellow Zambians to see things differently and begin to support our fellow Zambians starting with Jonathan through to everyone who is doing their best to grow economically. It is the only sure way that we will grow and contribute to our Nation’s development.

As for me I choose to say Congratulations to Jonathan Kays and to every Zambian entrepreneur/Business person that’s trying to make it in these tough times.

Concerned Citizen

Tobias T. Banda