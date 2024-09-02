THE CATHOLIC CHURCH CALLS FOR AN END TO USELESS PUBLIC SQUABBLES THAT DO NOT HELP THE COUNTRY DEVELOP AND CALLS FOR RECONCILIATION AMONG POLITICIANS



The Catholic Church in Zambia celebrated a historic milestone on Saturday, August 31, 2024, as the Ndola Diocese was elevated to an Archdiocese, and Bishop Benjamin Phiri was installed as its first Archbishop. The ceremony, held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, was attended by dignitaries, including the Vice President of Zambia, Catholic Bishops from Zambia and Malawi, and faithful from across the country.



In his address, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Malawi congratulated the Catholic Church in Zambia on this achievement, noting that it signifies growth and hope for the Church in the region. He pledged solidarity and prayers from the Catholic Church in Malawi.



Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama expressed gratitude to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for establishing the ecclesiastical province of Ndola and appointing Archbishop Phiri as its first Metropolitan Archbishop. He emphasized the significance of this development for the Catholic Church in Zambia, citing increased efficiency in apostolic mission and mandate.



Archbishop Phiri thanked the Vice President, fellow Archbishops and Bishops, priests, and the Apostolic Nuncio Gian Luca Perici for their support. He emphasized the importance of unity and reconciliation, urging politicians to put aside differences and work together for the development of Zambia. He called for an end to useless public squabbles that do not help the country develop in any way. Dr. Phiri said his desire is to see politicians call for reconciliation so that the country can begin to develop.



And speaking in her keynote speech at the event Vice President and acting President of Zambia Mrs. W.K Mutale Nalumango congratulated Archbishop Phiri on his appointment, emphasizing the weight of responsibility entrusted to him. She expressed confidence in his leadership, citing his strategic vision and commitment to building on the foundations laid by his predecessors.



The Vice President reflected on the concept of leadership, emphasizing that everyone is a leader in their own capacity. She drew parallels between leadership in the home and in the Church, stressing the importance of faithfulness to one’s code and responsibility.



Mrs. Nalumango also addressed the relationship between the Church and government, highlighting their shared constituents and the need for collaboration. She emphasized the importance of reconciliation, citing Jesus’ mission to reconcile humanity to God.



Responding to the call by the church for reconciliation, the vice president said it is the desire of the government to call for reconciliation. She has since called for love and unity in the country, urging the Church to mediate and provide guidance to the government.