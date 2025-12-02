“The Catholic Priests don’t have children so let them not talk for Zambians.” – Bishop Victor Kalesha at State House

By Peter Nsama

WHEN LEADERS RIDICULE THE CHURCH, TRUE CHRISTIANS MUST RISE AND RESPOND!





If the reported remarks attributed to Bishop Victor Kalesha are accurate that the Catholic Bishops and the Oasis Forum “should stop pretending to represent Zambians,” and that Catholic priests “should not speak because they have no children,”then these words are not merely unfortunate but they are deeply wounding to the Body of Christ.





The Catholic Church is not a passing institution. For nearly 2,000 years, since the days of the apostles and the commissioning of St. Peter by Christ Himself, it has stood as a moral pillar, a guardian of conscience, and a voice for the voiceless. To publicly belittle a Church that has endured persecution, shaped civilizations, and guided nations is not simply careless, it is spiritually reckless.





And let us remember: The Apostle Paul, one of the greatest voices in Christian history, was never married, yet Scripture never records Peter or any married apostle insulting him or disqualifying his authority because he had no children.

Calling does not come from family status. Authority does not come from biology. It comes from God.





Scripture teaches: “Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt” (Colossians 4:6), and “Touch not my anointed, and do my prophets no harm” (Psalm 105:15).





No leader, religious or political, should normalize contempt for institutions dedicated to justice, truth, and sacrificial service. When those entrusted with spiritual authority choose derision over dialogue, they harm not only their brethren but also the witness of Christ before the nation.





This is not a Catholic issue. It is a Christian issue. It is a moral issue. It is a national issue.



We must reject the spirit of division. We must renounce speech that humiliates rather than heals. And we must urgently call all leaders to repent of publicly endorsed disrespect for a nation that mocks its moral compass will soon lose its way.





This moment requires clarity, courage, and Christian integrity. Let every believer; Catholic, Protestant, and Evangelical, stand united and reject this public disrespect. Let us say with one voice: This is not the Spirit of Christ.





Let us defend dignity. Let us restore respect. Let us protect the integrity of the Church and the unity of God’s people.