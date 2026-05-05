🔴THE CEASEFIRE IS OVER – IRAN WAR HAS STARTED AGAIN!.THE WAR IS BACK.



The US military said it battled Iranian forces and sank six small boats as it moved to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



The UAE said it had come under attack from Iran for the first time since the fragile ceasefire took hold in early April.



Here is the full sequence of events from the last 24 hours.





🔴PROJECT FREEDOM — PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PLAN TO REOPEN HORMUZ.



Trump announced Sunday that beginning Monday, the US military would guide stranded vessels through the Strait of Hormuz — calling it a “humanitarian gesture” for the thousands of crew members running low on food and necessities.





Hundreds of ships and thousands of crew members have been stranded in the area since Iran launched attacks and threatened shipping in the wake of the joint US-Israeli assault more than two months ago.



Iran’s response was…



“Any foreign armed force, especially the aggressive military of America, that intends to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz will be subjected to attack.





🔴THE FIGHTING.



Iran launched multiple cruise missiles, drones and small boats at US Navy ships and commercial ships being protected by the US military.



US Apache attack helicopters and SH-60 Seahawk helicopters sank six small Iranian boats.





US Central Command chief Admiral Bradley Cooper said “each and every” threat was defeated. No US military ships were struck.



Iran claimed to have hit an American warship. Central Command denied it.



Iran denied the US sank any of its boats. US Central Command confirmed it on camera.





🔴THE UAE UNDER ATTACK.



The UAE intercepted three Iranian drones over its territorial waters. A fourth fell into the sea.



Iran launched four cruise missiles at the UAE. Three were shot down. One fell into the sea.





Three Indian nationals were injured.



The UAE said Iran bears full responsibility and reserved its “full and legitimate right to respond.”





An Israeli Iron Dome battery, secretly deployed to the UAE at the start of the war — was involved in intercepting Iranian missiles today.



The first confirmed use of Iron Dome in combat outside Israel in history.





🔴THE SOUTH KOREAN SHIP.



At 8:40pm Seoul time — an explosion and fire broke out on a South Korean-operated cargo ship anchored in the Strait of Hormuz near the UAE.





24 crew members on board. Six South Koreans. 18 foreign nationals. No casualties reported. Cause under investigation.





Trump posted:



“Iran has taken some shots at unrelated nations with respect to Project Freedom, including a South Korean cargo ship.”





TWO SHIPS GOT THROUGH.



Two American-flagged merchant ships successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz under US military escort today, the first commercial vessels to do so since the war began 65 days ago.

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🔴OMAN WAS HIT.



Two people were injured when a residential building was targeted in Oman’s Bukha along the Strait of Hormuz coastline.





✍️THE UN.



The US and Gulf Arab nations are drafting a UN Security Council resolution to condemn Iran for blocking the Strait of Hormuz.





Russia and China have already blocked one previous resolution. They are expected to block this one too.





The ceasefire that Trump declared “terminated” on Friday was broken by both sides today.



Oil is heading above $125 as markets open tomorrow.



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