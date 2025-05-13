THE CHARGES INVOLVING HELICOPTERS AGAINST ME ARE MISPLACED, MALANJI TELLS COURT



…as he maintains that the aircraft belong to Gibson Power Systems and Gibson Air Charter, the companies where he is one of the directors and shareholders





Lusaka… Tuesday May 13, 2025 — The two helicopters, Bell 430 and Bell 206 JET Ranger were purchased by Gibson Power Systems, and charging me of being in possession of the aircrafts that belong to the company is misplaced, says former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji.





Malanji denied the allegations that he personally owned and was in possession of Bell 206 Jet Ranger between January 2020 and 2021.





He said he was merely one of the directors and shareholders to the company that bought the helicopters.



This is in a matter in which Malanji, 59, is charged of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime, while his co-accused, former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba is charged with wilful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure relating to procurement of property in Turkey.





Testifying during cross-examination by the state in the matter before Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga yesterday, Malanji maintained that the source of funds for purchase of helicopters came from Gibson Power Systems and Gibson Air Charter.



He said it was shocking that he was charged with possession of the aircrafts when he did not personally purchase them.





He further stated that the companies associated with him had the capacity to procure a Bell 430 helicopter and Bell 206 jet Ranger as evidenced by the bank statements.



“The bank statements show in black and white that the businesses were making money,” he said.





Malanji also clarified that the companies delayed to settle the bank loan because there were some contentions, and after serious negotiations with the FNB in South Africa, the loan was cleared in 2020.





According to the bank statements from FNB and Stanbic Bank which were presented to court by Malanji as part of his evidence, the companies had over USD 5.950 million turnover between 2010 and 2020.



Cross-examination continues today, May 13, 2025.