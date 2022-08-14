THE CHURCH IS A WITNESS TO WHAT GOVERNMENT IS DOING SAYS KASEMPA PARISH PRIEST.

The Catholic Church in Kasempa district of Northwestern province says it can testify and stand as witnesses to the many successes so far scored by the UPND led government.

St Andrews Parish Priest Father Roy Sangonga highlights that the employment of Health workers and teachers across the country totaling over 40, 000 is testimony enough of governments efforts in alliaviating the suffering of its people.

Father Roy says Zambians are also delighted with the restoration of peace by governement since assuming office.

The parish priest states that the church will stand in the gap with government in prayer to ensure that what it has started implementing reaches its total fulfilment.

Further Father Roy observed that previously those that surrounded the presidency used to mislead him but hopes that moving forward the current leadership should not fall prey to such.

The Church service was attended by Kasempa Member of Parliament Brenda Tambatamba who encouraged congregants to take advantage of the many governement empowerment packages to better their lives.

Ms. Tambatamba said governement is keen to ensure that families are brought out of the bondage of poverty.