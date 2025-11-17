THE CHURCH SHOULD BE FREE TO ADVISE GOVERNMENT, OPPOSITION – HON MUNDUBILE.





………says past incidents of insulting or belittling church leaders must never be repeated.



Kabwe………..16th November, 2025 (Smart Eagles)





Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant Honourable Brian Mundubile has urged the public and Political leaders to frown upon any acts that disrespect church leaders.





This came to light when he addressed congregants at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) St Marks congregation in Kabwe during the service to celebrate 20 years of unbroken service for Rev. Gift Kyembe.





Hon Mundubile said unruly behaviour targeting the Church Leaders undermines the dignity of the church and the order of society.



He said the trend where politicians get carried away and exchange words with the clergy must come to an end.





Hon Mundubile said respect for the church is non-negotiable and that the church must remain free to advise both the ruling party and the opposition.



“what has been witnessed in the past where the church is called names and disrespected must never be repeated. The church should be free to advise politicians whether they are in opposition or ruling party. The dignity that should be accorded to the church remains fundamental for us to have an orderly society,” he said.





And Hon Mundubile has called for stronger interaction between the church and government.



He has also noted the need for the revival of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and the speedy completion of the House of Prayer.





“There is need for increased and enhanced interaction between the church and government. The church continues to give spiritual guidance . We feel there is a strong relationship between the church and government. There must be respect given to the church if we are to have a strong relationship,” said Hon Mundubile.





He said the opposition will continue to provide alternative policies to government in various sectors.