THE CHURCH, THE STATE, AND THE SELECTIVE CRUSADE AGAINST “HATE”



By Linda Banks ©



Dr. Nevers Mumba, I read your article with great interest. As a man of the cloth, one would expect a sermon of fairness, a homily of justice, and perhaps a reminder of the Beatitudes—“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness.” Instead, we got a fire-and-brimstone attack on young people, conveniently wrapped in a pseudo-moral crusade against “hate speech.”





Let’s dissect this, shall we?



1. Christian Nation or Political Expediency?



You assert that Zambia cannot be both a Christian nation and a place where hate speech is tolerated. Convenient. But where was this righteous indignation when past regimes used state machinery to brutalize dissenters? Or when young Zambians were shot at for protesting injustices? Or when leaders enriched themselves while the youth remained unemployed and hopeless? Were those acts of love and Christian virtue?



If Zambia is truly a Christian nation, then it must embody all Christian principles—justice, humility, and fairness—not just selective moral outrage when power is at stake. Otherwise, we risk turning faith into a political branding exercise.





2. The Recycled Bourgeoisie and the Forgotten Youth



You lament about “badly brought up young people.” Interesting. Who raised them? Who has governed them? Who has denied them opportunities while recycling the same families into political power, ensuring that the “national cake” remains the delicacy of a privileged few?





History has taught us that young people do not stay silent when they feel betrayed. The end of colonial rule? Ushered in by young revolutionaries. The fall of dictatorial regimes across Africa? Led by youth movements. The Arab Spring? Students and unemployed graduates. The very movement that brought multiparty democracy to Zambia in 1991? Driven by an impatient youth demanding change.





Threatening or vilifying young people has never worked in history. It only fuels their resolve. You, as a former vice president, should know better.



3. The Real Threat: Isn’t just Social Media, but also injustice and political greed and hunger for remaining in power.





You call for traditional leaders, schools, and parents to join in silencing so-called purveyors of hate. But tell me, where is this collective call when young people demand jobs, quality education, or an end to corruption? Why is “moral outrage” reserved for social media criticism and not the actual suffering of Zambians?





The real “social sewer” isn’t Facebook . It’s the unchecked greed of those in power. It’s the widening gap between the haves and have-nots. It’s the silence of institutions when justice is denied. If the Church is to play a role, let it be one of justice, not just censorship.





So yes, let’s fight hate speech. But let’s also fight poverty. Let’s fight corruption, let’s fight nepotism and Let’s fight the idea that leadership is a birthright for a select few while the rest of the nation watches from the sidelines. Because if history has proven anything, it’s that when the youth rise, no amount of threats or sermons can stop them.



Choose your battles wisely pastor.