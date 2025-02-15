THE COLLAPSE OF ZAMBIA UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S FAILED LEADERSHIP



Since assuming office, President Hakainde Hichilema has presided over the systematic collapse of our economy, worsening the livelihoods of ordinary Zambians.



Despite his credentials as an economist, his administration has failed to implement policies that alleviate the suffering of the people. Instead, it has plunged the majority of Zambians into deeper struggles with high living costs, unemployment, and a deteriorating public service sector.



The promises of economic revival, job creation, and a lower cost of living have turned into nothing but empty rhetoric. Small businesses are suffocating, the mining sector remains unstable, and essential commodities are now beyond the reach of many Zambians.



Instead of fostering national development, this government has chosen to enrich itself while ignoring the real concerns of the people.



The worsening load-shedding crisis is proof of their failure. Despite steady rainfall, blackouts have now reached 24-hour cycles, crippling businesses and households. If Kariba has not yet reached full capacity, we should at least be seeing some improvement, yet the situation has only deteriorated.



How are businesses like barber shops, welding workshops, and salons expected to survive under these conditions? With the high cost of fuel, who can afford to run a generator for 24 hours just to keep their businesses afloat?



With the energy sector in crisis, how do these dreamers expect to resurrect the economy? I often wonder, especially when President Hichilema tells people to work hard, yet the very catalysts for productivity electricity, affordable fuel, and a stable economy are missing.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema continues to trot the globe, signing MoUs, while leaving real solutions behind at home.



Zambia has what it takes to develop, but what is lacking is patriotic and visionary leadership, leaders who put the interests of the country above personal gain and manage our natural resources for the benefit of all Zambians, not their own pockets.



It is shameful for Finance Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane to claim that the economy is doing fine perhaps in his pocket, but certainly not for the millions of ordinary Zambians struggling daily. If his belly is full, let him at least have the decency not to mock the people who are suffering due to his government’s failures and selfishness.



Unfortunately, the so-called economist has failed. It is a sham.



Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!