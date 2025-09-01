Robert Chabinga, Acting Patriotic Front leader, has refuted allegations linking President Hakainde Hichilema to the party’s internal power struggles.





Mr. Chabinga also expressed dismay over the vicious attacks on the judiciary resulting from the prolonged legal battles surrounding the PF leadership.





He characterized the attacks as unjust, pointing out that even the late President Edgar Lungu emerged from confusion within the party.





Mr. Chabinga, also the opposition leader, cautioned PF surrogates to desist from blackmail, intrigue, and threats against constitutional office holders.





He emphasized that he will not tolerate those advocating for a convention in the name of the PF.





Mr. Chabinga has urged everyone planning to hold a convention before the court’s ruling to refrain from doing so and to show respect for the judicial process.





Mr. Chabinga made these statements during a news conference in Mafinga Constituency, Muchinga Province.