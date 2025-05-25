The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025 pros and cons- Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa

The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025 pros and cons



By Dr. Lawrence Mwelwa



The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduces a number of commendable reforms that deserve recognition. The proposal to adopt a mixed-member proportional representation system is a progressive step that promises to enhance inclusivity in Parliament. By allocating proportional seats specifically for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, the amendment addresses historical inequalities and aims to broaden participation in national governance. Furthermore, aligning the terms of Parliament and councils to five years and standardizing procedures around electoral petitions reflect a genuine effort to streamline Zambia’s democratic processes and improve electoral efficiency.



However, despite these positive strides, the amendment’s redefinition of the term “term” in Article 266 poses a serious and dangerous constitutional loophole. By stating that a term begins when Parliament first sits and ends only when Parliament is dissolved—without enforcing the five-year limit already stated in Article 81—the amendment opens the door for abuse of executive power.

It gives the sitting President disproportionate influence over the political calendar. As long as Parliament is not dissolved, the government may argue that the term continues—regardless of how many years have passed. This undermines the fixed electoral cycle and could legally justify overstaying in power.



Worse still, the amendment strengthens presidential authority to dissolve Parliament on subjective grounds, such as when the legislature is deemed incapable of performing its duties.

Though the Constitutional Court is meant to provide oversight, the language used lacks clarity and enforceable standards, leaving room for potential manipulation. In an environment where the separation of powers is delicate, such vagueness can easily be exploited.





Equally concerning is the amendment’s silence on how partial terms are treated. If someone assumes office due to a vacancy—whether as President, Member of Parliament, or Mayor—will that time count as a full term? This very ambiguity led to legal controversy in the case of former President Edgar Lungu, whose eligibility for re-election became the subject of national debate. Rather than resolving that confusion, the current bill reproduces it, thereby risking future political instability and legal gridlock.





Additionally, by allowing political parties to replace elected officials without a by-election within 180 days of a general election, the bill limits voter agency. This move, while possibly aimed at administrative efficiency, weakens democratic participation and promotes the consolidation of power within party structures rather than with the electorate.





In sum, while the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduces reforms that are progressive and inclusive on the surface, its redefinition of the term “term” and the powers it grants to the executive pose significant threats to constitutional democracy.

For Zambia’s future to remain firmly rooted in democratic governance, the language around tenure, succession, and electoral timing must be precise, transparent, and safeguarded against manipulation. Democracy thrives on clarity—not convenience.

