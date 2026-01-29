“THE COP TOLD ME TO KILL”: PIG FARM MURDERER BLAMES POLICE FOR BLOODSHED





A convicted killer whose crimes shocked the nation has made a jaw-dropping claim in court, alleging that a police officer encouraged him to take the law into his own hands.

Zacharia Olivier Lo, who murdered two women and disposed of their bodies by feeding them to pigs, told the court he was pushed toward violence by advice he received at a police station.





Lo testified that he repeatedly visited the station to complain about ongoing thefts at his property. Instead of help, he claims one officer allegedly told him he should “shoot the thieves” rather than keep reporting the crimes.

According to Lo, the comment left him angry, frustrated and emboldened, a dangerous mix that he says contributed to his violent actions.





Prosecutors have firmly rejected Lo’s account, and the state disputes any suggestion of police involvement.

The court is continuing to examine the claims, which have sparked outrage and renewed questions about police conduct, accountability, and how a case this horrific could ever unfold.

~Bold Truth