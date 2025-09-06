The Cost of Consent: Is Bill 7 a Trojan Horse for Our Traditional Leaders?





The recent announcement by the government to increase allowances for traditional chiefs and their retainers has been met with mixed reactions. While some see it as a commendable gesture of appreciation for the role chiefs play in national development, a closer look at the timing and context of this move reveals a more calculated political strategy.

It is not a coincidence that this announcement comes at a time when the government is reportedly preparing to reintroduce the contentious Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025. The unspoken question on the minds of many Zambians is: is the government seeking to buy the support of our traditional leaders to push through a bill that the people have already rejected?





The facts on the ground are clear. Bill 7, in its initial form, was a legislative proposal that drew sharp criticism from a broad spectrum of Zambian society. Civil society organizations, political commentators, and even church leaders voiced serious concerns that the bill, which sought to expand Parliament and introduce a mixed-member proportional representation system, could consolidate power and undermine democratic accountability.

The public outcry led to a significant victory for the people when the Constitutional Court ruled that the process used to introduce the bill was unconstitutional. The message from the court and the people was unambiguous: halt the process and restart with proper, inclusive consultation.





However, despite this clear directive, reports from the media indicate that the Speaker of the National Assembly is waiting for the executive to bring back the bill. This raises the alarming possibility that the government is determined to push through the amendments at all costs, sidestepping the very stakeholders who were so clear in their opposition. This is where the proposed increase in chiefs’ allowances becomes a source of deep suspicion.





For too long, traditional leaders have been the custodians of our culture and the voices of their communities. Their influence is immense and their counsel is sought after. But this influence also makes them a prime target for political maneuvering. The timing of the allowance increase suggests a transactional approach to governance, where the government is attempting to secure the consent of traditional leaders, not through a genuine partnership, but by financial inducement. This is a dangerous precedent that risks compromising the integrity and independence of our chiefs, turning them from partners in development into political pawns.





Zambians deserve a government that governs with their consent, not one that seeks to purchase it. The legitimate and legal route to constitutional amendment is through a broad, transparent, and inclusive consultative process. The government must respect the will of the people and the ruling of the Constitutional Court. Any attempt to circumvent this process by using financial incentives to gain support is not only morally questionable but a grave insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people and the dignity of our traditional leaders.





The government must demonstrate its commitment to the rule of law and the democratic principles it espouses. The future of our democracy depends on it. We must hold our leaders accountable and demand that they listen to the voice of the people, not just the voices they can afford to pay.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province