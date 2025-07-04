The cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka increased by ZMW 490.41 to ZMW 11,763.38 in June 2025.

LUSAKA LIVING EXPENSES OUTPACE AVERAGE INCOMES-JCTR





The jesuit centre for theological reflection (jctr) has revealed that the cost of living for a family of five in lusaka remained high in the first half of 2025, closing the second quarter with the basic needs and nutrition basket (bnnb) standing at k11,763.38 — nearly k1,000 higher than in january.





speaking during the 2025 quarterly bnnb analysis, jctr social and economic development programme manager edward musosa charged that the persistently high cost of living continues to erode the dignity of ordinary zambians.





mr musosa has disclosed that between may and june, the bnnb increased by k490.41, driven mainly by non-food items such as charcoal, whose price surged due to seasonal demand and reduced supply.





he said jctr observed significant cost disparities across the 16 towns monitored, with mongu recording the lowest basket at k5,889.32 in january, while choma saw a sharp increase of over k1,600 within five months.





mr musosa has emphasized that the average formal sector income of k7,731 and the national average income of k5,369 remain far below the bnnb threshold, urging policymakers to implement urgent economic reforms, including enhanced social protection, energy cost control, and food market stabilization.