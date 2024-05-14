ZAMBIANS ARE NOW DESPERATE FOR SURVIVAL

…the country is bleeding out of its own misery and suffering from the worst economic and leadership disaster – M’MEMBE

Lusaka, Tuesday (May 14, 2024)

Zambians are desperate for survival and President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration should not misconstrue their silence over the high cost of living as acceptance of the existing harsh economic conditions, Socialist Party president, Fred M’membe has said.

Dr. M’membe said President Hichilema should get down to work and lower the cost of living instead of posturing at stadiums and public meetings full of hired crowds to prove to people that he is still popular.

“Life has come unreasonably unfair, and they must not cheat themselves into thinking or believing that all is well because nothing is working in this country today.

“Let them not misconstrue the people’s silence on these issues as though they have accepted the status quo. People are tired . People are hungry and angry. People are desperate for survival, ” Dr. M’membe said.

He said citizens need to be helped out urgently through provision of proper opportunities or life lines for their own survival.

He expressed concern that Zambia was facing looming hunger, energy and water crises.

“Similarly, the fuel price is unreasonably high, food prices are skyrocketing, load shedding is at its peak, mealie meal is scarce and unaffordable for many, water rationing has commenced, low drug stocks in public medical facilities, worker’s salaries are being wiped out by the economic downturn, and many other numerous problems. It’s crisis upon crisis, and it can’t be business as usual,” Dr. M’membe said.

He said it is clear that the country is bleeding out of its own misery and suffering from the worst economic and leadership disaster.

Dr. M’membe said things cannot continue this way and something needs to be done urgently.

“We need a new system of governance and accountability for the people and country. We need leadership that listens to advice, a leadership that puts people first and not one that is preoccupied with personal interest and wealth accumulation. A leadership that is sympathetic to the needs of our people and is willing to help the poor people of this country,” Dr. M’membe said.

He recalled that just a few months ago, the country lost many citizens to cholera and now the people are suffering from hunger.

“We call upon Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his government that instead of posturing at stadiums and public meetings, full of hired crowds to prove to the people that he is still popular or famous, let him go to work and lower the cost of living.

