The Court show by the PF/Tonse was unnecessary and could have provoked the Judge – Munir Family Member

Chanoda Ngwira writes:

The whole show at court premises today was very unnecessary, who knows, the Magistrate could have acted out of emotions to prove a point..



As a family to Hon Zulu, I feel that good solidarity could have been shown way before today…



Now the youngman has been given 18 months on a conviction that the defense lawyers did a good mitigation where we hoped for a fine.



Worse still, now we can hardly have access to Munir, this is as a result of that show and stunt.. I am very pissed personally.



At times we have to look at a bigger picture before making certain moves.. We are not happy as a family, this should be put on record…