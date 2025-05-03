The Court show by the PF/Tonse was unnecessary and could have provoked the Judge – Munir Family Member

Chanoda Ngwira writes:
The whole show at court premises today was very unnecessary, who knows, the Magistrate could have acted out of emotions to prove a point..
As a family to Hon Zulu, I feel that good solidarity could have been shown way before today…
Now the youngman has been given 18 months on a conviction that the defense lawyers did a good mitigation where we hoped for a fine.
Worse still, now we can hardly have access to Munir, this is as a result of that show and stunt.. I am very pissed personally.
At times we have to look at a bigger picture before making certain moves.. We are not happy as a family, this should be put on record…
The boy thought he be served by the defunct PF see now Munir the trouble you have put yourself in instead of representing well your people in your constituency you started doing other things which has landed you trouble.Repent all will be well with you.
Chanoda good comment.
Well Chanoda Ngwira, you are PF cadre, why did you not give counsel to those people? We are sure that their meeting at Court was well planned, so you were aware and could have intervened to say, NO! There was absolutely no value in that meeting at Court. Who is going to support and condone lawlessness, let alone commit offence with impunity which those people who gathered at Court were praising Munir Zulu for?
This just justifies why we need the refinement of the Cyber laws. They keep shooting themselves in the foot. Now everyone knows they stand for lawlessness, and this behaviour is reminding Zambians of PF before 2021. The behaviour still shows they would prefer to go back to their old mandra of pamaka.