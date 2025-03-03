THE CREDIBILITY OF NATIONAL DATA CRUCIAL FOR ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND DEMOCRATIC GROWTH



With Zambia preparing for the 2026 general elections, concerns are mounting over the integrity of national data a cornerstone for ensuring free, fair, and credible polls.





Business and political analyst Francis Chipili has sounded the alarm, stressing that the credibility of data from key government institutions, particularly the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStat), is non-negotiable for the country’s democratic progress.





Chipili pointed to the recent public fallout between ZamStat and Civil Service Commission Chairperson Dr. Choolwe Beyani over the 2022 census report, warning that such disputes pose a direct threat to election integrity. “The public rejection of census data by Dr. Beyani should not be brushed aside. It raises serious questions about the accuracy of national databases, which are vital for voter registration and constituency mapping,” he said.





According to Chipili, the 2022 census was meant to provide a clear demographic picture of Zambia, guiding everything from resource allocation to electoral boundaries. “ZamStat has conducted population and economic censuses since independence without facing such public opposition. The current discord signals an unsettling departure from established norms,” he added.





He further warned that conflicting data within government agencies could undermine public confidence in the electoral process. “If the ECZ’s data contradicts that of ZamStat or any other institution, it will fuel suspicions of manipulation a dangerous path that could jeopardize Zambia’s peace and stability,” Chipili stated.





The analyst called on Zambians to actively defend the credibility of national institutions, urging citizens to resist any form of intimidation against ZamStat. “The people must stand firm in safeguarding the integrity of ZamStat and all data-driven institutions. Attacks on their credibility are, in essence, attacks on democracy itself,” he emphasized.





Chipili also reminded the ECZ of its critical responsibility, urging it to ensure that all electoral data is transparent and verifiable. “The ECZ cannot afford to present conflicting statistics. Unity and accuracy in data across all government agencies are fundamental for credible elections,” he said.





As Zambia inches closer to the 2026 polls, Chipili stressed that patriotic duty lies not only with political leaders but also with public servants. “All government officials, civil servants, and public officers must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism. The future of our democracy depends on it,” he concluded.





With rising public scrutiny, the coming months will test whether Zambia’s institutions can align their data and maintain public trust — a key ingredient for peaceful and democratic elections.



March 1, 2025

©️ KUMWESU