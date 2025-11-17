THE CRY OF A NIGERIAN: After Missing Out On Two Straight World Cup Finals



Nigeria has Alex Iwobi who plays for a Premier League Club





Nigeria has Samuel Chukwueze who plays for a Premier League club



Nigeria has Calvin Bassey who plays for a Premier League club



Nigeria has Tolu Arokodare who plays for an English Premier League club.. the biggest club in the world





Nigeria has Akor Adams who plays for a Laliga club



Nigeria has Victor Osimhen who plays for Turkish Giants



Nigeria has Frank Onyeka who plays for a Premier League club





Nigeria has mola Lookman who plays for a Top Seria A



Infact 90% of the Super Eagles squad plays in the Europe Top 5 Leagues yet we can’t comfortably win a match… Most of the matches we won are either extra time, dine minute winners or helped from the Referee’s



Imagine a DR Congo team with average players from amateur leagues holding us with possession and playing us in and out .. we even had to struggle to qualify from a group where South Africa Topped with their home base players





Nigeria won’t be Participating in two straight World Cups…. So sad a country with over 200 million inhabitants can’t find 11 good male players who can kick a ball



