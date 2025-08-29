GUEST ARTICLE: ‎The Danger of Missed Cycles – When Destiny Waits but We Don’t Walk In

‎A lesson by Rev Walter Mwambazi

‎️ “To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.” — Ecclesiastes 3:1

‎So yesterday I posted an article (two actually) entitled “Destiny Interrupted: When Distraction Derails the Divine Assignment—Some Sobering Examples” where I cited examples of servants of God who had profound impact completely obliterated by missteps and scandals.



‎I then also shared another article entitled “The DEW That Announces You—But Never Returns When Lost (The Devil’s Secret Destiny Distracting Weapon)” where I spoke about this divine dew that only settles once, and when lost, seldom ever returns!

‎An overwhelming number of persons on my page kept asking why Dr Nevers Mumba is not on that list, and I gave my views – I believe he is on the right track – to which many cited my bias and hence why I am not being honest!



‎Whilst I stand by my position—I believe he is  on course—I am going to show you precisely what happened and how he too – with all due respect and reverence to the man I consider my president – missed it!

‎In order to do this subject justice, allow me to teach the lesson, then juxtapose my leader’s life lesson into this. This by no means belittles or even justifies what many said, but is used once again as a cautionary tale to us all.



‎I am of the view my elder and leader Dr Mumba missed that opening when it came 23 years ago back in 2002 (through events bigger than he could ever be able to fathom at the time) and thus now “suffers” the pain of a full seasonal cycle until when it aligns once again—who knows when that would ever be?



‎So then, let’s dive in shall we?

‎In the divine architecture of life, God – our Master Builder – constructs pathways of purpose with precision. These pathways are not random. They are cyclical, strategic, and deeply spiritual. Each cycle contains a divine orchestration of people, events, and resources designed to usher us into the next dimension of our destiny. Yet, tragically, many miss these cycles. And when a cycle is missed, the consequences can echo through years, decades, and even generations.



‎ What Is a Destiny Cycle?

‎A destiny cycle is a divinely appointed season where everything necessary for your next level has been providentially aligned. These cycles are marked by:



‎ Destiny Helpers: Individuals who connect you to new platforms, opportunities, and spiritual seasons.

‎ Destiny Midwives: Mentors, coaches, and spiritual guides who labor with you to birth what God has placed within. The greatest ones are primarily your parents or guardians and then to a lesser extent your spiritual parents in the Lord

‎Note: I am not referring to those who just operate like parasites in your life collecting tithes and have no input toward your growth except by association or membership—I call these spiritual leeches!  Sorry about that comment 

‎ Critical Mass Moments: Times when spiritual, emotional, and circumstantial readiness converge, making breakthrough possible.



‎These are not casual encounters or random events. They are celestial setups – God’s “provide-ence” in action. But they are also time-sensitive. If not discerned and acted upon, they pass. ‍♂️

‎⚠️ The Tragedy of a Missed Cycle

‎Scripture is replete with sobering examples of missed cycles:



‎✍ 1. David, Abner, and Joab — A Delayed Unification

‎

‎After Saul’s death, David was anointed king over Judah, but the unification of Israel was delayed for nearly seven years due to political strife and personal ambition (2 Samuel 2–5). Abner, who could have facilitated the transition earlier, delayed the process. Joab’s vengeance further complicated the divine timeline. The cycle was set, but human interference postponed the promise.



‎

‎✍ 2. Hosea 13:13 — The Child Without Wisdom

‎

‎”The sorrows of a woman in childbirth shall come upon him. He is an unwise son, for he should not stay long where children are born.”

‎This verse paints a haunting picture: the moment of birthing arrives, but the child lacks the wisdom to transition. The result? Premature death of destiny. The cycle was ripe, but the vessel was unprepared.



‎✍ 3. The Israelites — A 40-Year Detour

‎

‎God’s plan was to bring Israel into the Promised Land swiftly. But murmuring, fear, and rebellion caused them to miss their cycle. What should have taken days (about 90) became decades—40 years (Numbers 14). A whole generation died in the wilderness, never seeing what was prepared for them.



‎✍ 4. Esau — A Missed Birthright

‎

‎Esau traded his birthright for a moment of hunger (Genesis 25:29–34). He missed a cycle of generational blessing because he failed to discern the weight of the moment.



‎ Why Do We Miss Cycles?

‎

‎ Spiritual Blindness: We fail to perceive divine timing. And to be honest, only God’s grace and divine machinations can work because honestly how can we even see without His prompting?

‎ Emotional Distraction: Pain, offense, or fatigue clouds discernment. This one is so unfortunate because it leads to rushed decisions.

‎ Disobedience or Delay: We hesitate when we should move. This one is exacerbated by violations of God’s divine laws (spiritual & natural laws – being “unrighteous”)

‎ Misalignment: We’re not positioned where the cycle unfolds. Where we should have been, we are not!



‎️ Enter Dr Nevers Mumba—An Enigma and Missed “Gem” for our Nation of Zambia

‎

‎ Unseen Enemies: Dr Mumba never realized that there were many who deeply envied his preferred status with the president and so worked day and night to derail his path

‎ Strong Resolve: He has never been a push over, and so when certain circumstances occured, where he should have stayed silent, he spoke, where he should have maneuvered with stealth, he announced.

‎ Missed Cycle: In hindsight, President Mwanawasa was going to die, but even beyond that, the president was very categorical about retiring and handing over the leadership to Dr Mumba, something that galvanized his detractors and enemies into action to ensure this does not happen



‎

‎These three and a number of other factors I cannot say, worked against Dr Mumba.

‎The real question we are all left asking, was this a missed cycle, or was it ordained? I leave that to you, but my position is clear—a missed cycle.



‎

‎ The Cost of Delay

‎

‎Missed cycles are not just inconvenient – they are costly. They can result in:

‎ Extended wilderness seasons

‎ Delayed impact and influence

‎ Generational consequences

‎ Spiritual as well as natural frustration and stagnation



‎I believe a cursory examination of the above fit into what my elder and president is experiencing at present—especially considering the overwhelming comments on my status yesterday! 

‎

‎Some cycles return. Others do not. And some only return after a painful detour that could have been avoided. My elder is on a 24 year and counting hiatus which only God in all honesty knows how long it will last!



‎I sincerely believe Zambia is being robbed of whom I think is the best man for the plot #1 job. But that’s just my personal views, I know many have expressed absolute disdain for where he is today.



‎

‎Only time will tell.

‎吝 How to Discern and Enter Your Cycle

‎

‎✍ 1. Stay Spiritually Sensitive

‎ Cultivate intimacy with God. Prayer, fasting, and worship sharpen your discernment.

‎✍ 2. Honor Divine Connections

‎ Recognize and steward relationships with destiny helpers and midwives. Don’t trivialize who God sends.



‎

‎✍ 3. Respond Promptly

‎ Delayed obedience is disobedience. When the Spirit nudges, move.

‎✍ 4. Prepare in the Quiet Seasons

‎ Often, cycles are preceded by preparation. Don’t waste your wilderness experience, always be ready.

‎and the most potent factor…



‎

‎✍ 5. Guard Against Distraction

‎ Emotional entanglements, offense, and fear can blind you to divine timing.



‎ A Prophetic Warning

‎

‎Saints, this is a clarion call to the Body of Christ: Do not miss your cycle. The Spirit is aligning resources, relationships, and revelations. But the window is narrow. The womb of destiny is contracting. The birth canal is open. Will you be wise enough to transition?



‎

‎Let us not be like the child in Hosea 13:13 – unwise, unready, and unable to emerge. Let us be like the sons of Issachar, who understood the times and knew what Israel ought to do (1 Chronicles 12:32).



‎

‎ Final Exhortation

‎

‎If you sense you’ve missed a cycle, don’t despair. Repent. Realign. Reignite your pursuit. God is merciful – but He is also strategic. The next cycle may not look like the last. Be ready.



‎

‎Selah 

Picture: I deliberately picked a picture from the past when he was entering politics. See less