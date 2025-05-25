The Dangers of being Loyal to a Political Party instead of the Country- Chansa Patrick

The Dangers of being Loyal to a Political Party instead of the Country.



A case for praise singers and blind followers in Zambia today.





In contemporary politics, the phenomenon of individuals displaying unwavering loyalty to political parties rather than to their nation has become increasingly pronounced.





This trend raises significant concerns about the health of democracies and the well-being of citizens. While political parties are essential for organizing political thought and action, an overzealous loyalty to a party can result in detrimental effects on national unity, governance, and civic responsibility.





However, I write to be challenged on the facts listed bellow by any praise singer, blind followers or carders who think that, what I have written is not a prevailing situations now in Zambia. Feel free to navigate and counter react to any point I have raised if it is not what it is in Zambia today.





It is a worrisome situation and it is leading the country to a serious doom unless we rectify this mistake sooner than later. Let us explore some of these vises that praise singers and blind followers in Zambia have made the country to experience now:





Erosion of National Unity



When citizens prioritise their allegiance to a political party over their country, it often leads to a polarised society.



This polarisation creates an “us versus them” mentality, where political opponents are not merely seen as rivals but as enemies. Such an environment fosters division, stifles constructive dialogue, and undermines the social fabric of the nation.





As loyalty to a party supersedes loyalty to the country, the shared values and common goals that bind citizens together begin to fray, a situation we are experiencing now in Zambia.



Compromise of Democratic Principles



Democracy thrives on debate, compromise, and the ability to prioritise the greater good over party interests.





When individuals become more loyal to their party, they may support policies and actions that align with party lines, even if those actions are detrimental to the country as a whole.



This can lead to the acceptance of unethical behavior, such as gerrymandering, voter suppression, or the disregard for the rule of law, all in the name of party loyalty.





Such actions have led to erodeling of democratic principles and diminish public trust in political institutions.



Neglect of Civic Responsibility



Loyalty to a political party can lead to a neglect of civic duties. When citizens become more focused on advancing their party’s agenda, they may disengage from critical civic responsibilities such as informed voting, community involvement, and public discourse.





This disengagement can result in a lack of accountability for elected officials, as citizens may overlook the shortcomings of their party members. A well-informed and engaged electorate is essential for a functioning democracy, and when loyalty to a party undermines this, the overall political landscape suffers.





Stagnation of Progress



A political landscape dominated by party loyalty can stifle innovation and progress.



When parties prioritize their interests over the needs of the nation, it often leads to a lack of bipartisan cooperation on critical issues such as healthcare, education, and climate change.





This stagnation can result in failed policies and an inability to address pressing societal concerns. A focus on party loyalty can impede necessary reforms and solutions that require collaboration across the political spectrum.



One of the UPND government stronghold to push a blame on PF on their failures.





Cultivation of Extremism



Extreme loyalty to a political party can cultivate an environment where radical ideologies flourish. When individuals are encouraged to view their party as infallible, dissenting opinions may be dismissed or vilified.





This can lead to the normalisation of extremist views and behaviors, further polarising society and pushing individuals towards more radical actions.





Such a climate can jeopardise the safety and security of citizens, as well as the stability of the nation. The case for Zambia today.





In Conclusion,



While political parties play a crucial role in representing diverse viewpoints and facilitating governance, loyalty to a party should never eclipse loyalty to one’s country.



Citizens must strive to engage with politics in a manner that prioritises national unity, democratic principles, and civic responsibility.





By fostering a political culture that values collaboration over division, we can work towards a more inclusive and effective democracy that serves the interests of all citizens, rather than the narrow interests of a political faction.





It is essential for individuals to recognize that their ultimate allegiance should be to their country and its collective well-being, promoting a society that thrives on mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation.





Let us put Zambia first than tribe and kinship relationships as well all desire for a better Zambia for the future generations. Otherwise, the future generations will ask us, where you also supprting the ideas of destroying this country by selfish politicians? Did you not care about the country at all? Where were you when selfish leaders left this country a skeleton?



Writen by

Chansa Patrick

Philosopher, political consultant and lecturer in History of Philosophy.