THE DANGERS OF ECZ’S PROPOSED PROLONGED PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS DECLARATION IN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION.



Recently, Mwangala Zaloumis, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), revealed plans to implement reforms for the upcoming general election in 2026 potentially. One proposed change is to extend the deadline for releasing presidential election results by four days after the election. While ECZ argues that these reforms are necessary to address electoral law shortcomings, significant risks are tied to delaying the announcement of presidential election results in August 2026. I have outlined these potential risks to emphasize the importance of ensuring that ECZ, relevant authorities, and stakeholders fully comprehend the implications of the proposed changes.



It is crucial to acknowledge that prolonged delays in announcing the presidential election results could result in an electoral crisis. Uncertainty and disagreements among political parties and voters may breed mistrust in the electoral system, sparking potential social unrest and instability within the country. This may also fuel feelings of injustice and frustration among the electorate, possibly escalating to civil unrest, demonstrations, and protests, further jeopardizing the country’s political stability.



By postponing the declaration of presidential election outcomes, it opens the door to potential manipulation. Lack of immediate transparency and accountability during the voting process poses a threat of result tampering. This poses a danger to the fundamental democratic values of open and fair elections.



It is also important to understand that the proposed change has a higher potential to undermine the democratic values of transparency, accountability, and the right to vote. They erode public trust in the electoral process and compromise the legitimacy of the election outcome.



The proposed change will probably attract scrutiny and criticism from the global community. The country’s standing in the international arena and its relationships with other countries might suffer due to the lack of transparency and efficiency in the electoral process.



Finally, the prolonged delays in announcing presidential election results could result in legal challenges and lengthy court battles. This may deepen political divisions and delay the formation of a strong government, impeding progress and growth in the nation.



Undeniably, electoral reforms are crucial for upholding democratic standards and enhancing the electoral process. However, the ECZ must carefully assess the risks of prolonging the declaration of presidential election results. Any proposed changes should prioritize the national interest over allowing the ruling party to win at all cost. Failure to do so could lead the country down a destructive path. The ECZ must focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability to safeguard the integrity of the electoral system and facilitate a seamless transition of power post-election.



Therefore, the recommended extended postponement of announcing the presidential election results in the upcoming 2026 general election presents considerable threats to the democratic process in Zambia. The ECZ should reassess its strategy and work towards introducing changes that foster equity, confidence, and reliability in the electoral framework. The ECZ must acknowledge the worries of all parties involved and prioritize the welfare of the Zambian populace to protect the longevity of democracy in the nation.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constitunency

Eastern Province