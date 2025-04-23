THE DANGERS OF FAILING TO USE WISDOM IN POLITICAL DISPUTES



By Chanoda Ngwira F



In the landscape of political opposition, particularly within fragmented groups, the lack of wisdom in resolving internal issues can have detrimental effects.



Latest discussions, exemplified by the leaked audio between Mr. Kelvin Kaunda and Madam Akende concerning the Socialist Party’s potential alignment with the TONSE Alliance, highlight the significance of careful consideration in addressing such matters.



The swift reaction from the TONSE Alliance spokesperson, who has reached out to individuals allegedly associated with this event, underscores the tensions that can arise from misunderstandings. Failing to approach these disputes with sober judgment can amplify divisions and weaken the opposition’s ability to challenge the ruling party.



Ruling parties, particularly those facing performance challenges, often exploit fractures within opposition coalitions to secure their power. By undermining unity among opposition groups, these parties can more easily navigate electoral processes without significant challenges.



In the current political climate, where the UPND regime is under scrutiny, it is crucial for opposition factions to maintain coherence and collaboration. Sensational responses to isolated incidents can jeopardize the entire movement, allowing ruling parties to benefit from a divided opposition that presents little threat to their incumbency.



The integrity of a political opposition hinges on the ability to address conflicts with prudence and dialogue rather than hostility. One misstep by individual members should not jeopardize a collective mission to promote accountability and representation.



Without the foundation of unity among opposition parties, the risk of authoritarian governance increases, leaving citizens without a viable alternative in the face of hardships. Thus, cultivating wisdom and a spirit of collaboration is essential for ensuring genuine democratic processes and safeguarding the future of the nation.