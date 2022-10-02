The Dave-Kidist-YoMaps Hypothesis

By Raymond Chilangizya

The whole morning, I have heard people go on and on about how Yo-Maps didnt get any award because Zambians love to pull each other down and how the ‘village boy’ didnt deserve any of those awards.

On the other hand, it’s been amusing to see how the famed Disciplinary Committee has been mercilessly feasting on the bruised egos of their vanquished foes.

I failed to understand what all the talk was about since my music tastes are not aligned to any of the involved artists.

So like any ‘good fool’ and since I was bored, I did a little digging, reading through a dozen posts and reposts and I found something interesting.

There is actually more than meets the eye. It’s a classic tale of passion it seems. And as would be expected, all is fair in love and war.

Personally, I don’t think Zambians are bitter, they are actually very accommodating.

I should however say, they are very emotional, in the best and worst ways!

They are Romantics and they love the underdog! And most of all, they value humility.

Once upon a time,from

the ghetto, came this guy who sent Zambia singing and I must say I regret only coming across him when he was gone.

They had so much hope in him and they weren’t gonna pull him down. How could they? He was one of them and they were gonna make him a star! Then he died suddenly. And in their grief, a video that had seemingly gone quiet earlier resurfaces. ‘Their star’, who had just been taken away from them is being humiliated by a clique of ladies and one of them stands out.

How could she do that to ‘theirs’?…She became a vent for their grief. To them, she’s somehow responsible for their loss.

Meanwhile, this other guy, from the ghetto too is in the news. He’s talented, they love what he stands for – hope! He reminds most that you can make it, that one day, anyone can say “ni season yanga!” and he becomes ‘their star’.

Perfect or not, they wouldn’t wanna pull him down,he is ‘theirs’ and he is one of them!..However, later along the way,’their star’ gets into a union with their ‘public enemy number something’. They don’t approve but they want their star to succeed,so they keep supporting him. A few moons pass and one day,she goes after them,says they don’t matter. To add insult to injury, ‘their star’ says the same publicly.

Emotions set in and behind their lols, they are hurt. ‘Their underdog’ wasn’t theirs anymore.

Whose responsible? The entity they partly previously blamed for the loss of one of their stars…

In their hearts, they have lost twice to one person. What do they do,they fight back with a protest vote that favors an upcoming underdog.

To what extent that history affected the vote I don’t know, however the new underdog alias Chile One does have talent and did deserve an award and even more. But this I do know, the voters didn’t and don’t wanna pull Yo-maps down, right or not,they were after someone else.

Anyway, it’s just a theory.

Kalemba