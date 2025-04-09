The Day Michael Sata travelled and flew 12hrs economy from London-Sao- Paulo, Brazil





In 2012, we were traveling to Brazil when we made a stop at Heathrow airport to get a connecting flight. Then I was the personal assistant NAREP President Elias Chipimo. We waited for a flight, and Given Lubinda, who was Minister of Foreign Affairs, came and whispered something to President Michael Sata.

The President’s face changed immediately, and he showed signs of being upset, though he didn’t say anything. Given Lubinda crawled back into his seat. There was silence in the room, and everyone was quiet, with Given Lubinda looking shiny and scared.





President Michael Sata broke the silence by turning to Edith Nawakwi and said, “You should be teaching these boys how to do things. Where have you seen a President traveling in economy class? This one (pointing at Lubinda) calls himself Foreign Affairs Minister, but he can’t even secure a first-class seat for the President.”





Given Lubinda chipped in and said, “Your Excellency, we are doing everything possible to get a first-class seat, but most flights are already booked because of the heads of state summit in Brazil.”





This comment made Sata even more furious, and he said, “Did you know about this trip today? The entire Ministry of Foreign Affairs can’t book a first-class seat for the President. You’re just seated in your offices, wasting taxpayers’ money. Don’t even try to get the first class; I’ll travel in economy because that’s what you want.”





And there was silence again in the lounge. The First Lady, Christine Kaseba, tapped the President on the thigh, like saying calm down, and the President’s mood changed instantly. He turned to Madam Edith Nawakwi and said, “You should be training these people because you are very experienced, vinabwela mochedwa.” Everyone laughed in the room.





Then, the President turned to NAREP President Elias Chipimo and said, “Did you know that Edith Nawakwi is one of the most experienced politicians? This woman could have been President by now, but she made a few mistakes. She went into an alliance with an under-5 politician (meaning Hakainde Hichilema,) and made him President of the alliance, and they lost terribly.” President Sata said this while laughing.



Nawakwi replied, “Ba Kateka, do you know what that boy did? After forming an alliance, we came to a point of choosing a Presidential candidate, and most of the delegates chose me. And this boy stood up and said, ‘Madam, you can’t be a Presidential candidate because you are not properly married.'” Everyone laughed. “That is how I allowed him to be the Presidential candidate of UDA, and I never even joined his campaign. Actually, I started decampaigning the alliance.”



President Michael Sata laughed his lungs out.



And he continued talking about how experienced Nawakwi was. In concluding the discussion, President Sata told Nawakwi, “You missed the opportunity of being President; otherwise, you were very strong. By the way, Madam, when is the maize from Canada coming,” referring to the Carrington maize deal. Everyone laughed, and it was time to board the flight, and President Michael Sata traveled in economy class.



This was my class encounter with Madam Edith Nawakwi. Indeed, she was a very experienced politician who could change national opinion within seconds. Rest in peace, Madam Edith Nawakwi and continue resting in peace with President Michael Sata.



David Chikwanda