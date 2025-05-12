THE DEATH OF BALDWIN MWANA KUMABU NKUMBULA

by Shalala Oliver Sepiso

One of the most weird episode’s in Zambian politics happened when, in a video recorded confession, Patrick Mubanga Kafuti said Baldwin Nkumbula death was a result of a coup de grace that was delivered by the muzzles of none other than State House security personnel’s weapons. He further claimed that President Frederick Chiluba had begged him never to recount the true happening or “true” story of Nkumbula’s demise.

Kafuti, who had told a different story during the Commission of Inquiry, was believed by many but doubted by others. The interesting thing was the Kafuti was a cousin to Chiluba. Kafuti was Defence Minister BY Mwila’s nephew and BY was Chiluba’s uncle. This suggested that he was not likely to lie for the sake of it. However, the closeness can also mean that the possibilities of trying to blackmail his cousin were high too.

Baldwin was the son to veteran politician Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, who was a Zambian nationalist leader involved in the movement for the independence of Northern Rhodesia through the African National Congress i.e. ANC. In the first cabinet of 1991, Baldwin served as Minister of Sports. He was one of the first leaders to resign from the MMD citing rampant corruption, even earlier that Mwanawasa’s resignation. He would go on and co-found the National Party and became its president. Prominent members of the party at the time of his death included Guy Lindsay Scott the Zambian Scot. Baldwin was also very wealthy having inherited some of his fathers wealth. His father, it was rumoured, was given some emerald mines by Kaunda in order for him to sign the Choma Declaration – on 27th June 1973 – which saw his political party dissolved, and the one-party state ushered in.

Basically, Baldwin was the next best thing and many postulated that the accusation or conspiracy of the state eliminating him carried weight and had some verisimilitude.

The late Baldwin was married to Chifunilo Chembe and was survived by three children; Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula, Mundusu Nkumbula and Mwanida Nkumbula.

The accident Kafuti was refering to, happened in August 1995, when the Mercedes Benz Baldwin was driving, overturned along the Kitwe-Ndola dual-carriageway. President Chiluba’s son, Castro, and Mubanga Kafuti were passengers in the vehicle and both survived the crash with injuries.

Although there was a Commission of Inquiry into the death of Nkumbula, there has never been an inquest in his death. An autopsy or post-mortem examination by the state coroner and the whole inquest could have thrown light on the cause, manner, and circumstances of the death.

In the end I lost track of Patrick Mubanga Kafuti. Is he still around?

PICTURE: Then MMD National Secretary Hon. Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika (left) speaking with the Late Hon. Baldwin Nkumbula (standing in white short-sleeved shirt). As Party President the Late Dr. Frederick Titus Chiluba and Mufaya Mumbuna are seated and listening at a Campaign Rally in 1990 at Blue Gums in Mongu.