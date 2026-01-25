THE DEBATE AROUND PR OFFICERS USING THEIR PICTURES FOR EVERY STATEMENT THEY ISSUE – IS THIS IN ORDER?





By Kellys Kaunda



Pictures are added to a story if they add value to it. And this decision is purely that of the Editor.



If the latter asks for it, it is advisable to comply because that is their decision.





Sometimes, adding a personal touch to a statement is a good thing.



It’s like putting a face to a phone conversation when you finally get to meet in person the individual you have always been communicating with.





But here is a basic fact: Public Relations Officers are the face of organisations while everybody else confine themselves to their roles.



They are also the voices or spokespersons of their respective organisations.





The police have been exemplary in this regard. The PR officer speaks more often than the IG.



This is as it should be because PR officers are employed specifically to speak and appear on behalf of the organisation.





Remember when Kapata was PR at Lusaka City Council and ZESCO, he was the face and voice of these organisations.



That’s exactly as it should be. So, those pictures you are seeing coming along with PR Officers of different Ministries and government departments are perfectly and professionally in order.





In fact, Permanent Secretaries must be shunted to their Chief Executive roles of their respective ministries while PR officers take their rightful roles – the face and voice of their respective ministries.





If the PS’s feel their PR officers are outshining them, tough. Their insatiable appetite to talk need not be entertained at the expense of professional standards.