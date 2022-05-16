Comment : The delicate PF rebranding process

Zambia is a multiparty democracy where every stakeholder has got something to contribute to our democratic credentials.

On paper, we have over 40 registered political parties. However, there are less than five relevant ones that Zambians can look up to for providing checks and balances, and even form the next government. This is why any disintegration of a big political party such as the Patriotic Front (PF) should be a big source of worry for every citizen.



This country has a history of not returning former ruling parties at any general election; even if there is a clear revolution. Zambians have never gone into their political archives to unearth a political party like Malawi did two years ago. Instead, they have always faced forward – looking for new political parties. It seems they never want to be reminded of past bad memories of any former ruling party. This is the trend that has seen two former ruling parties so far confined to the political dustbin in the likes of UNIP and MMD. And now we have the PF which lost power last year and is gossiping for a surprise comeback; seeking to rewrite history in our politics.

And Eastern Province PF information and publicity secretary William Phiri says the former ruling party should consider postponing the convention and concentrate on strengthening membership.

Phiri warns that the rebranding process will injure or destroy the already fatigued and worn-out general membership.

“The loss indeed was painful, which somehow destabilised the party, especially the lower organs. The much talked about rebranding of the once mighty Patriot Front party has left many with mixed feelings when it comes to certain names that have been included in the central committee, the highest organ of the party in charge of making decisions. The rebranding process will injure or destroy the already fatigued and worn-out general members if not handled with care and consideration. In short, it is too premature to go to the convention at this stage. The party needs to deal with all the power-hungry elements or power struggles within the party,” said Phiri. “The different factions that have so far emerged may cause mayhem at the convention and later paralyse the entire party. We don’t want to go that route. We must analyse critically what president Nason Msoni has advised the PF. It is myopic for the party to ignore such advice. The party cannot afford to elect some leaders into sensitive positions when they are facing very serious allegations of corruption. Otherwise the rebranding won’t have any meaning at all. Worse still, the Zambian people won’t take us seriously anymore and the tag of ‘PF party of thieves won’t be easily erased’. The party should seriously consider postponing the convention. Let’s concentrate on strengthening the abandoned lower structures and help revive the morale. The structures may be intact but if leaders are not pushing the agenda of unity and hard work, then let’s forget about returning power in 2026. The power struggle in the party is very worrisome.”

William has brought out very serious concerns here which the PF leadership should ponder on critically. It is true that right now there are several groups in the PF with vested interests. This has not started today. It was there even when the party was in power. And it should not be blamed on Edgar Lungu. Shadow boxing and otherwise emanates from the party’s founding president Michael Sata. Michael managed this party using a divide and rule system, which resulted in the purging of some loyal members based on pure gossip from others. We all remember how Wynter Kabimba was hounded out after PF members staged mock funeral processions about Wynter, sponsored by Michael himself. Opportunists found their way into the party’s inner circle. Edgar just amplified on this.

This is the legacy that PF has carried on for the 21 years it has existed. And the leadership should look back and see what has made them disintegrate in this manner. William is calling for the postponement of the PF convention, but we do not agree with his view. We think that holding the PF convention quickly with a totally new leadership will help the party survive and live a little longer. Further, the party should avail its postmortem report to the general membership. This is the best way of dealing with the past mistakes and confronting the future.

There is no honour in hiding the findings of this postmortem. If PF leaders continue hiding the findings then they will never know what exactly caused their downfall – they risk finishing quickly even before the 2026 elections.

Amilcar Cabral advised that, “We should recognise as a matter of conscience that there have been many faults and errors in our action whether political or military: an important number of things we should have done we have not done at the right times, or not done at all.”

On false confidence and deception, he warned that, “We must practice revolutionary democracy in every aspect of our Party life. Every responsible member must have the courage of his responsibilities, exacting from others a proper respect for his work and properly respecting the work of others. Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories.”

It is not healthy for PF leaders to behave like ostriches by burying their heads in the sand. Problems in the party are real, and they continue to multiply, especially that the PF is no longer in power. How can certain names pop up as presidential candidates even when they know the mess they caused prior to the August 12 elections? This is what is called courage of a cockroach. In a normal organisation, such leaders should have stayed away from leadership aspirations.

For the sake of democracy, Zambians would like PF to exist and provide checks and balances to the UPND. However, the key is in the hands of PF members and the entire leadership. If they want to exist for the next 10 years, it is up to them to decide. This will certainly depend on how they conduct their national convention. This exercise will either keep the PF afloat or bury them. If it buries them, their entire leadership should bear the blame, not anyone else. The PF problem cannot be postponed!