THE DEPUTY SPEAKER WANTED TO TEACH ME A LESSON – BINWELL Mpundu

By BINWELL Mpundu

THE DEPUTY SPEAKER WANTED TO TEACH ME A LESSON ..LIKE HONESTLY??.



Yesterday I was served by the clerk from being taught a lesson by the second deputy speaker



Hon Moses Moyo.This happened when the UPND MP’s walked out of parliament thereby collapsing the column and I was telling the Vice President from across the floor who remained in the house that the members who had walked out were a dissapointment because how can the rulling party members walk out.





This angered the Deputy speaker that I was shouting at his favourite angels who had actually misbehaved in parliament and the visibly angered Speaker shouted that he was going to name me meaning he was going to suspend me from parliament for days so as to teach me a lesson.The deputy speaker forgot that when the colum collapses,the business of the house is suspended and when the business is suspended you can not reprimand a member of parliament, it would be like a referee in football producing a red card at a player during the half time break.





It took the clerk of the National Assembly to whisper to the annoyed Deputy Speaker that he was offside the rules, he couldn’t teach me a lesson藍藍藍as business was on suspension.



I think I need to seek the intervention of elders mwati this hatred is normal,as if we longana (congregate)in the same church sure…this is now worrying as the speaker can not easily suspended members of parliament just like that ,just because he has the powers which powers we actually gave him by nominating him to stand for the position from among us the independents but today he has no regards for us infact he wants to treat us kwati bana bakusanga munganda all the times…



AWE KAZENI BWESHENI UMUTIMA.