UKA ON GOVERNMENT SEEKING TO FORCE INSPECTION OF BODY



Some things should never be done. Just when you thought that the government cannot not sink any lower over the issue of the body and burial of Late President Edgar Chagwa LUNGU, the UPND have managed to go lower than ground zero.





The letter from the lawyers of President Hakainde and his government is astonishing. It shows an unthinkable obsession with the body of the Late Sixth President Edgar Lungu.





Reading the letter from the lawyers it is like it’s from another realm and not this world.



If the South African Court is going to rule that the body be handed over to the Zambian Government, President Hakainde will then have the legal right to do whatever he and his colleagues crave to do with the body.





The Court clearly stated in its Orders dated the 25th and 26th June 2025 that the LUNGU family would have discretion as to who could access to or view the body of the Late President Lungu. The court did not say they must give access to everyone who requests to see or inspect the body.





Equally perplexing is how they propose to go about “identifying and authenticating the identity of the body.” Are they to extract DNA or blood samples? Which body parts do they want in their quest to “authenticating the identity of the body”?



Who are these representatives they say can “authenticate and identify” the body and what are their backgrounds and qualifications?





Paragraph 4 of President Hakainde’s lawyer’s letter is scarily mysterious when it says, “It is a necessary and respectful step to bring certainty to a matter of public and personal importance.” The public are generally not being haunted with an insatiable thirst to see and identify the body. This therefore leaves the question as to whom is being referred to as placing “personal importance” to inspect, see, access and authenticate the identity of the body.





If the body is not accessed and seen by these individuals at this stage, what harm will befall them? Why can they not wait for the Court’s determination of the main matter?





There is a saying that some people have a tendency of sticking their foot into it; President Hakainde and his government over this matter of or Late President’s body, seem to only be changing feet.





SAKWIBA Sikota SC.



UKA CHAIRMAN



30 July 2025