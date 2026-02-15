The Dickson Jere Journey



Reintroducing Dickson Dingani Jere at Golden Jubilee. We look back and thank God for the blessings thus far. It has been an interesting journey.





Background;

1. Born in Lusaka at UTH

2. Raised in Matero (House No. 4077B and 996 Chito Road) and Northmead (6, Azikiwe Crescent).

3. Ngoni by tribe from Chipata in Eastern Province.





Education;

1. Pre-School at Matero Welfare (Olofeya)

2. Primary School – Thornpark and Matero Boys School (Class Monitor)

3. Secondary School – Munali Boys Secondary School (Prefect)





Tertiary Education;

1. Diploma in Journalism and Public Relations – Sir Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Science

2. LLB or Bachelor of Laws Degree – University of Zambia

3. Masters Degree In Intellectual Property (MIP) – Africa University/WIPO (Zimbabwe)

4. Masters in Human Rights Law (LLM) – University of Lusaka (Best Graduating Student Award)

5. Post Graduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting (ZIALE)

6. Post Graduate Certificate in Radio Production (CIPAF, France)

7. Certificate is Sports Law





Professional Qualifications and Positions;

1. Fellow – Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK)

2. Member of the Panel of Neutrals under World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

3. Arbitrator at the World Bank – International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

4. Notary Public of the Republic of Zambia

5. Mediator





Position Held;

1. Reporter – Post Newspaper

2. Correspondent – BBC and Radio France International

3. Correspondent – AFP News Agency

4. Media Consultant – United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

5. Media Consultant – European Union (Election Team)

6. Editor – Executive Issues

7. Chief Analyst – State House

8. President – Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA-Zambia)

9. Commissioner – Constitutional Review Commission (CRC)

10. Special Assistant to the President – State House

11. Associate – Mvunga Associates (Law Firm)

12. Managing Partner – Dickson Jere & Associates

13. Farmer (proprietor of Chimphinga Farms and Niyatu Farms)





Boards Served;

1. Chairman of Brentwood Public Affairs Limited (PR Firm)

2. Board Member – IBA

3. Board Member – OYDC Zambia

4. Board Member of UNESCO- ICM (South Korea)

5. Board Member – Media Trust Fund

6. Board Member – Millennium TV

7. Vice Chairman – Open Spaces (USAID)

8. Honorary Secretary – Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Zambia)

9. Executive Chairman – Executive Issues

10. Chairman – Matero Initiative (Charity Project).

11. Member – Committee for Clean Campaign

12. President – Youth Activists Organization (YAO)

13. Board Member – Africa Alive





Sports Boards served;

1. Board Member – National Olympic Committee of Zambia

2. Associate Counsel – Global Esports Federation (GEF)

3. President – Teqball Federation of Zambia

4. President – Monze Swallows FC

5. Patron – Black Rhino FC

6. Committee Member – Lusaka Tigers FC

7. President – Esports Federation of Zambia



8. Vice President – Zambia Judo Federation

9. OYDC Zambia

10. Board Member the Regional Anti Doping Organization (RADA)

11. Council Member – National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ).





Hobbies;

1. Golf, Reading, Football, Martial Arts & Running



Author of Books

1. Inside the Presidency (2014)

2. Law Made Simple (to be published 2026)