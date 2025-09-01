THE DOLIKA BANDA FACTOR AND THE SUDDEN OUTBREAK AND MANIFESTATION OF POLITICO- PHOBIA IN THE UPND CORRIDORS OF POWER.





By Friday Kashiwa



I would like to believe that most of us still remember the story of how Anderson Kambela Mazoka- MHSRIP was forced to abandon or was hounded out of the MMD party and made to go and form his own political party the UPND.





The reason was due to the sudden politico-phobia or intense fear that had suddenly engulfed the entire MMD top leadership immediately Anderson Kambela Mazoka – AKM announced his intentions to enter politics by first standing as Bauleni branch chairman during the 1997 countrywide party elections.





This announcement and intentions by Andy triggered the instant politico- phobia or intense fear amongst the top MMD hierarchy and the Republican president then, Fredrick Titus Chiluba did not hide his discomfort when he publicly commented on the matter at a public rally that: – “Now even some Chief Executives are busy campaigning for political positions, we will not allow them.” By then Mazoka was working for Anglo American Corp as Managing Director- Central African division.





The animosity and disparaging innuendos that followed targeting Andy made it practically impossible for him to continue his membership in MMD party and that is how he subsequently founded his own political party the UPND in 1998.





Despite jumping into the political arena straight from the confort of the Anglo American Boardroom, with NOT so much documented or any discernible political EXPERIENCE to sing about, AKM was instantly accepted countrywide due to his untainted and unsoiled personal background and some hugely and widely respectable corporate credentials.





Well, as they say, the rest is history because within three years, AKM was on the presidential ballot paper and arguably won the 2001 stolen presidential elections.

AKM, you will ever be my HERO.





ENTER DOLIKA BANDA and no sooner had the ink announcing her intentions to stand for the 2026 Republican presidency had even faded than the political panic mode button was activated.





The statement issued by her office dated 18th August 2025, from the outset, clearly set the tone and the character of a person who has decided to jump into the political arena from the confort of the corporate boardrooms.





The statement clearly outlined Dolika Banda’s excellent, exceptional and selfless leadership credentials of ‘over three decades working in development finance, governance and investment portfolios.’





Perhaps what triggered some political discomfort is when she touched on the most sensitive issue of how and why she resigned from the most lucrative position of Chairperson of ZCCM – IH, stating that she refused to be ‘a pawn of political interference but instead chose principle over position then, just as she would continue to chose principle over politics.’





As expected in today’s political environment, the reactions to Dolika’s intentions to stand for President have not only been fast and furious, but also retrogressive and full of pettiness, with the majority political players anxiously pushing her to state the political party she will stand on.

The usual preemptive maneuvers of frightened little people.





These are, of course, understandable market places and bus stations empty political debates devoid of any substance and an indepths understanding and appreciating the rich credentials presented in the statement announcing Dolika’s political intentions.





Other political players including the Hon Minister of infrastructure, who is also UPND alliance Chairperson, Mr Charles Milupi as expected and perhaps clearly showing symptoms of some politically manufactured fear decided to pick on some outdated narrative of questioning the political experience of Dolika.





Asking for political experience

even without people digesting and appreciating what is contained in Dolika’s statement of intent is not only a primitive way of conducting politics but also an indirect way of discouraging clean, credible and unsoiled and political competitors from entering politics so that we only remain with questionable characters.



Very cheap and irrelevant way of politicking.



In a mature and democratic political environment, what is expected, especially from us the ordinary members as well as top leadership in the UPND, as the party in government, is to happily and honorably welcome Ms Dolika Banda to the world of politics and then challenge her to bring to the political table those ideas that will match or even surpass:

Our principles.

Our vision.

Our mission and

Our core values as espoused in our Party Manifesto 2021 – 2026.





That is what is called mature politics.



Friday kashiwa.

Shiwang’andu.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

