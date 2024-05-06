THE ECONOMY IS BITING ON THE COPPERBELT

…..hence the need to quickly conclude the transition process in reopening KCM, says a Copperbelt based Clergyman

Kitwe… Monday May 6, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

A Copperbelt based Clergyman says the economy on the Copperbelt Province is biting hence the need to quickly conclude the transition process for Vedanta Resources to take over the operations of Konkola Copper Mines Plc.

Pastor Charles Chilenshya of Christ my Life Ministries says the people on the Copperbelt depend on mining activities for employment and business opportunities.

Pastor Chilenshya said it is important that just after the creditors meeting scheduled for May 25, 2024, the government should quickly handover the facility to Vedanta Resources.

“In his recent categorical statement, Vedanta Resources Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu did highlight that Vedanta Resources has got both the financial muscle and technical capacity to run the affairs of Konkola Copper Mines Plc. It is in this vein that we hope that the creditors meeting which takes place on the 25th May, 2024 will actually result in the government concluding the transition process and handover KCM back to Vedanta Resources,” he said.

“It is because we depend on this facility on the Copperbelt for employment and business opportunities. The economy is biting in the Copperbelt Province, people have no jobs and mostly people are living below the poverty datum line, the cost of living is high, the prices of commodities are inflated. What we need is KCM to be operational fully so that most of these financial challenges are mitigated.”

He appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to look into this matter and fully handover KCM back to Vedanta just after the creditors meeting.