THE ECONOMY IS ONLY DOING WELL ON PAPER, ON THE GROUND, THINGS ARE TOUGH– SILAVWE





Opposition Golden Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has questioned why recent economic gains, including a reduction in inflation and the appreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against major convertible currencies, have not translated into lower prices of essential commodities on the market.





Mr. Silavwe said if the current positive economic indicators are genuine, there should have been a significant reduction in the cost of goods and services.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Silavwe noted that the appreciation of the Kwacha should have led to a substantial reduction in fuel prices, which in turn would lower the cost of goods on the market.





“With the reduction in inflation and the improved performance of the Kwacha, prices of goods and services should have come down,” said Mr. Silavwe.





He alleged that the perceived positive economic trends risk being labelled fictitious if they do not translate into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens through reduced prices of essential goods and services.



Angel Kasabo/RCV News