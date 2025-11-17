THE EDUCATION SECTOR UNDER THE UPND GOVERNMENT IS COLLAPSING, CLAIMS MAKEBI ZULU





He Writes  



Fellow Zambians,



Our education sector is collapsing.



If we were to assess the United Party for National Development’s (UPND) investment in higher education since taking office, we would rate it one out of ten. Since the Patriotic Front left government, there has been no significant development of universities, colleges, or skills training facilities in any part of the our country. We in the Patriotic Front had a clear vision to decentralise education and reduce the need for youths to travel to Lusaka and the Copperbelt just to access it. That vision has been abandoned.





In all our 10 years in office, we built Trades Training Institutes in the following locations:



• Kalabo, serving Sikongo, Kalabo, Mitete, and Nalolo

• Sesheke, serving Sioma, Shangombo, Mwandi, Sesheke, Mulobezi, and Kazungula

• Kafue, serving Kafue, Mazabuka, Chikankata, and Chirundu

• Lundazi, serving Lundazi, Chasefu, Chama, Lumezi, and Chipangali

• Isoka, serving Isoka, Nakonde, and Mafinga

• Mwinilunga, serving Mwinilunga, Ikeleng’i, and Kabompo

• Mumbwa, serving Mumbwa, Itezhi-Tezhi, and Shibuyunji

• Mwense, serving Mwense, Nchelenge, and Chiengi

• Kaoma, serving Kaoma, Lukulu, and Nkeyema





We built Robert Kapasa Makasa University in Chinsali. We modernised Mulungushi University and Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe. We upgraded Mukuba University in Kitwe. We constructed a new medical campus in Ndola. We expanded Chalimbana University in Chongwe. We built the Levy Mwanawasa Medical University in Lusaka, to name a few.





And so we urge you fellow Zambians, Do not lose hope. With your support, we shall reclaim the vision and restore Zambia’s educational infrastructure development which will ultimately culminate into our people accessing quality education. We believe that for our country to be successfully developed, her people need to be educated.



MZ



#2026Nyuuuuu #M8