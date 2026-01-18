THE ELECTION OF BRIGHT NUNDWE TAKES A TWIST.



…..as UPND Morgan Muunda, petitions ECZ not to validate his election, citing nomination irregularities.





Bright Nundwe’s election as Chawama lawmaker has taken a turn, as the UPND losing candidate in the Chawama parliamentary by-election, Morgan Muunda, has petitioned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) not to validate his election, citing irregularities in his nomination.





Mr. Muunda stated that the newly elected Chawama lawmaker should not be sworn in, claiming that he did not qualify for nominations in the Chawama by-elections because he is not a registered voter in Chawama.





He also stated that ECZ’s acceptance of Mr. Nundwe’s nomination violated the law and Mr. Nundwe’s missing in the 2021 Chawama constituency register, must prompt ECZ to declare his election as Chawama Member of Parliament null and void.





Mr. Muunda is hopeful that the Commission will act lawfully by utilizing its mandate under Section 35 of the ECZ Act, which specifies the criteria for validating a candidate’s nomination.





Following Tasila Lungu’s extended absence in the national assembly due to her father’s (Sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu) contentious burial, the Speaker declared the seat vacant, prompting a by-election in the Chawama constituency,which was on Thursday,January, 15, 2026.





Mr. Nundwe emerged winner after polling 8,085 votes, beating eight other contenders.

His closest rival was Morgan Muunda of the ruling UPND, who came second with 6,542 votes.





“I appeal to ecz to withdraw the nomination of Mr Nundwe before being sworn in at parliament on 15th Feb 2026.he did not qualify to be mp nominations in chawama bye elections which operated under 2021electrol register where he is not registered in Lusaka province as prescribed by law. The ecz act section 35provides for laws doing vote protection against fraud. It’s the duty of ecz mandate to reconsider and do the lawful action by using it’s mandate on section 35provides it to pronounce by law a candidate who meets the criteria of elections mp nominations.”



