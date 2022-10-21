The Embarrassingly Unprecedented Low Turn Out Of Voters Shows That Even The UPND Members Have Refused To Vote In The Sham Kwacha And Kabushi By Elections- Saboi Imboela

THE EMBARRASSINGLY UNPRECEDENTED LOW TURN OUT OF VOTERS SHOWS THAT EVEN THE UPND MEMBERS HAVE REFUSED TO VOTE IN THE SHAM KWACHA AND KABUSHI BY ELECTIONS

We know that UPND does not have politicians, but businessmen ready to sell Zambia to the highest bidder, but what has happened in Kwacha and Kabushi shows that UPND just lacks think-tanks that can help the party make sound decisions that are good for them and the country at large.

Never before have we seen a head of state go twice to campaign in a by election in another province and stay in a Constituency so many days, begging people for votes and then on Poll Day people refuse to come out including members of his party.

It is a fact that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s style of leadership is not inspiring. And the autocracy, stubbornness and disregard shown in these two by elections just to win the two constituencies at all cost, has put a dent on the already questionable governance and leadership style of the Zambian President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his team.

Zambia is not a business, it’s a nation, it’s not a company, its a country and heaven knows its not a company board, its a state. People power is the real and ultimate power and you cannot force your will on people like that. After this, the UPND will try to do damage control, but the truth is that they will never repeat the maneuvers that they did in these two constituencies, unless their levels of shame and integrity are at zero. The shame attached to these elections and the way the people have thrown the last blow shows that indeed people know their rights and that is why even the UPND members in these two Constituencies did not turn up to vote in these sham of elections.

How does the head of state keep embarrassing himself like this? Where are his advisors or even just friends? We know that we have a very stubborn president who listens to no one but himself, but can people that care for him, the UPND and the country at large gather even two percent courage, look their boss in his eyes and tell him to stop the rot. He can’t continue to do things they do not make sense like what happened in these shameful elections.

People of Kwacha and Kabushi, you are the real heros. We salute you. Let it be known even to the future generations that there lived a King/ President who forced elections 58 years after Zambia got independence. He totally disregarded the Courts and the Constitution to have his way or no way. But the people stood up and showed him that they can’t be forced to vote for people they don’t want. We really need to watch and pray, otherwise Zambia as we know it will be a shell of itself in just a year and a few months of this autocratic regime.

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC