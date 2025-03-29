THE EXIT OF GARRY NKOMBO AND THE HYPOCRISY IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS  HAS HH MADE A POLITICAL MISTAKE?- Sikaile  Sikaile

THE EXIT OF GARRY NKOMBO AND THE HYPOCRISY IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS HAS HH MADE A POLITICAL MISTAKE?



Warning ⚠️: This is a long and detailed article. If you prefer short content, feel free to scroll past. But if you’re ready for critical analysis, read on.





As I was out searching for food and away from social media, my phone was flooded with messages, calls and images about the dismissal of Hon. Garry Nkombo. Many people asked me why he had been removed and my take, but my response remained the same I had no idea. Even now, I do not know the reasons behind it, and I respect the decision of the appointing authority. And my take on this incident is highlighted in this article.





A quick look at social media showed that nearly every platform was dominated by this news. Some people celebrated his dismissal, others speculated about the reasons, and many engaged in heated debates.





After observing these reactions, I took a step back to reflect critically.



One thing stood out no one acknowledged President Hakainde Hichilema for making the difficult decision to remove a close ally, a man who had stood by him through thick and thin though this shouldn’t be a measure when it comes to disciplinary actions in governance. Regardless of the reasons behind Nkombo’s dismissal, it is worth noting that President Hichilema did not hesitate to act, even when it involved someone close to him.





A few months ago, when former PF ministers were convicted for arson, corruption-related offenses, some politicians were quick to accuse Hichilema of targeting individuals based on regional affiliations even when he was not a judge at the court of law. Today, he has dismissed one of his own, yet those same voices remain silent, failing to recognize this as an example of leadership that applies the law equally.





I have noticed a troubling pattern when the President appoints qualified individuals from other regions, we celebrate and congratulate them, as it should be. However, when he appoints someone from his own region, accusations and criticism emerge. The truth is undeniable: Hakainde Hichilema has made a genuine effort to provide opportunities for all Zambians to serve their country.





My appeal to fellow Zambians is simple let us put our country first. When the President takes similar actions against individuals from other regions, let us not cry foul or claim political persecution. Let us be consistent in our judgment and hold all leaders accountable, regardless of where they come from.If President Hakainde Hichilema made this decision in the best interest of all ten provinces, I commend him. Zambia must always come first.





At this stage of our country’s development, progress can only be achieved if we prioritize national interests over personal or tribal affiliations. Too often, we defend individuals even when they are in the wrong simply because they are our relatives or from our region. This mindset has hindered our fight against corruption and slowed national development.





Now, let’s look at the state of our opposition. Who among them is presenting a clear economic agenda to all ten provinces? Most rely on a divide-and-rule strategy, offering nothing beyond cheap propaganda. Their politically stagnant minds provide no tangible solutions for Zambia’s progress. This is why I worry about the country’s future after President Hichilema leaves office in 2031. Given the current mediocrity among opposition leaders, we risk electing someone even worse than former President Edgar Lungu.





What happened today should serve as a lesson to everyone in government. No matter where you come from, if your actions warrant dismissal, do not blame President Hichilema. Leadership comes with accountability, and no one is above scrutiny.





To those celebrating Nkombo’s removal, I urge you to reflect rather than rejoice. Ask yourself: If you were in his position, what would you do differently? How would you serve the Zambian people better? If we fail to learn from these moments, we risk repeating the same mistakes when it is our turn to be in those offices especially my fellow youths.





To Hon. Nkombo, I wish you the best in your future endeavors brother man. Be cautious of opportunistic opposition figures who may try to exploit your situation for their own political gain. Many are already speaking on your behalf without even knowing the true reasons behind your dismissal. Most importantly, seek wisdom and keep moving forward.





To everyone holding office, ask yourself this: If President Hakainde Hichilema can dismiss his own close ally, what makes you immune to the same fate? Be humble, listen to the concerns of ordinary citizens, and treat everyone with respect, regardless of their status. Show kindness and humility, and you will not only last longer in your position but also earn the respect of the people. And if you ever fall, the community will welcome you back with dignity, not shame.



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist