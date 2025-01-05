*THE EXPERIENCE OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH IN ZAMBIA*



By Chali Mashambe

*31st December, 2024*



Freedom of speech in Zambia has gone through a lot of changes, influenced by different governments and social changes. This journey can be divided into key historical phases, each with its own challenges and important events.





*Colonial Era: Northern Rhodesia* : During the colonial period, Zambia, then known as Northern Rhodesia, people couldn’t speak freely. The government controlled all the newspapers and stopped any publications that criticized them. Public gatherings and protests were restricted under the Public Order Acts, making it hard for citizens to express their dissent.





The British South Africa Company controlled Northern Rhodesia with force. This made many local people angry and resistant. While the colonial government built roads and schools, they also suppressed local cultures and voices, causing long-term problems.



*Post-Independence: Kenneth Kaunda’s UNIP (1964-1991)* : After gaining independence in 1964, Zambia promised more freedoms. However, the early years of independence were marked by political repression. The Kaunda administration controlled the media strictly and used laws to silence dissent. The Public Order Act (POA) was used to stop public gatherings and free speech, often claiming “security concerns.”





While the government focused on nation-building and economic development, the suppression of dissent stopped political diversity and led to a one-party state, limiting democratic participation.



*Movement for Multiparty Democracy: Frederick Chiluba’s MMD (1991-2002)* : The transition to multiparty democracy in the early 1990s was a significant turning point for freedom of speech in Zambia. The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), led by Frederick Chiluba, came to power in 1991, promising greater political freedoms. Censorship laws were relaxed, and a more vibrant civil society emerged, facilitating broader access to information and encouraging public participation in political processes.





The introduction of multiparty democracy led to greater political competition and independent media. However, the transition period was marked by political instability and economic challenges.



*The Patriotic Front (PF), led by Michael Sata, came to power in 2011.* : While there were some improvements in media freedom, challenges remained. The PF government was criticized for its handling of media freedom and freedom of expression. Several journalists and political figures were arrested under the defamation law, which was later repealed recently by the UPND Government.





*During Edgar Lungu’s term from January 25, 2015, to August 21, 2021,* : the situation worsened. The Public Order Act was used to restrict public gatherings and protests, leading to arbitrary arrests and detentions. Defamation laws were used to silence critics and journalists. Journalists and opposition leaders were often charged with criminal defamation for criticizing the President or government policies.



*Improvements Under Hakainde Hichilema (2021-present)* :

Under President Hakainde Hichilema, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has made significant improvements in promoting freedom of speech. The defamation of the President law was repealed, and there has been a commitment to media freedom. The government has also worked with the media and civil society to create a more transparent and open society.





Additionally, the Public Order Act was reformed to reduce restrictions on public gatherings and protests. The President has actively engaged with the media, including featuring on private media interviews and inviting journalists to state functions. Efforts are ongoing to pass the Access to Information Bill and amend the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Act to further promote media freedom.





President Hichilema’s administration has also taken steps to end tribalism and promote unity. The government has ensured that appointments to the Cabinet include people from all ten provinces of the country, reinforcing the “One Zambia, One Nation” motto. Opposition parties are now able to wear their regalia freely and hold gatherings without fear of intimidation. The administration has also promoted freedom of assembly and speech, allowing for a more inclusive and democratic society.





The journey of freedom of speech in Zambia has been marked by periods of repression and progress. From the colonial era to the present day, the struggle for free expression has been constant. While significant strides have been made, the journey is far from over. The continued efforts of the government, civil society, and the media are essential to ensuring that freedom of speech remains a cornerstone of democracy in Zambia.





This story of evolving freedom of speech is crucial for the new generation to understand, as it highlights the progress made and the challenges still faced. The journey has been shaped by the efforts of many who fought for greater freedoms and by the policies of successive governments. It serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and promoting free expression in a democratic society.



