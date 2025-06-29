The exploitative DR Congo 🇨🇩 mineral resources deal with the USA 🇺🇸



A document received by the Department of Justice under FARA registration outlines an ambitious proposal for a U.S.-Democratic Republic of Congo strategic partnership focused on critical mineral access and military cooperation





Key Proposals Include:



🔹 Granting U.S. companies extraction rights to DRC’s strategic minerals

🔹 U.S. operational control of Banana Deep-Water Port for mineral exports

🔹 Joint strategic mineral stockpile development

🔹 Military cooperation to protect supply routes from foreign-backed groups

🔹 Replacing UN peacekeeping with direct U.S.-DRC security operations





The proposal, signed by Dr. Aaron Poynton of the Africa-USA Business Council on behalf of DRC Senator Pierre Kanda Kalambayi, calls for immediate high-level meetings with President Trump and congressional backing.





The document emphasises securing America’s access to “the world’s richest mineral deposits” and building supply chains aligned with U.S. national security objectives, while countering foreign influence in Africa.





This comes as global competition intensifies over critical minerals essential for defense and technology sectors.