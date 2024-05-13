The Fall of Mighty Adolf Hitler and what the 12 wizards of State House in Zambia must learn from him for 2026- Dr. Chris Zumani

The Fall of Mighty Adolf Hitler and what the 12 wizards of State House in Zambia must learn from him for 2026

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

1. By witches or wizards of State House, I mean those who are perceived to be the most powerful people or most politically connected in Zambia today. For me, such include (1) Hakainde Hichilema (HH), (2) Christopher Mundia, (3) Levy Ngoma, (4) Malambo Haimbe, (5) Jack Mwiimbu, (6) Cornelius Mwetwa, (7) Dr. Situmbeko Mudokotwane, (😎 Paul Kabuswe, (9) Chief Mukuni, (10) Graphel Musamba, (11) Gilbert Phiri and (12) Thabo Kawana among many more others. This list is not rigid as it may be different if done by others.

2. Conceptually, a witch or wizard is a person who is believed to have fearsome magical powers to covertly to harm others, cast evil spells, inject pain, sorrow or even death on their targets. In all human societies, these covert powerful witches and wizards are feared, hated and even punished once they are discovered because their magical powers mainly make others suffer evil, disease, pain, mourning and untimely death. By their magical powers, wizards and witches are untouched, feared and can harm anyone as they deem fit or desire.

3. At State House, the President, his advisory aids, his trusted cabinet ministers and some times even his close personal allies or family members may inherit and exercise state powers collectively either directly or indirectly in similar ways as witches and wizards. These fearsome state powers and weaponry in the presidency is what makes himself and those around him to become state house ‘witches and wizards’ if these powers are not ethnically, professionally and legally used. The case of Adolf Hitler of Germany becomes the suitable story for HH and his peers to learn something today.

4. On 30th April, 1945, Soviet or Russian troops entered the heart of Berlin thereby marking the fall of Germany in WW2. The mighty and powerful Adolf Hitler’s eyes turned red, his body was dripping with water unstoppably like a foolish hippo and his heartbeat pumped faster like a broken helicopter’s engine. He desired nothing and no one around him: and all his people had run away from this powerful Hitler. The once upon a time Goliath wizard of Europe was now puffing like a baby and wished he was never born on earth!

5. In the afternoon of that same day, Adolf Hitler committed suicide in his underground bunker in Berlin, so did his new wife, Eva Braun. As a chief wizard of WW2, Hitler knew that the people he tormented, tortured, imprisoned and even killed were coming for his life too. Hitler could not face his physical defeat, punishment, humiliation and death at the hands of people he called idiot boys and girls! He commented suicide!

6. Following Hitler’s suicide on 30th April, 1945, and in line with Hitler’s written wishes, Joseph Goebbels, his trusted political strategist as well as Minister of Media and Propaganda succeeded him as Chancellor for Germany. But Joseph Goebbels was not a free or happy too following the fall of Germany. He only served his country in this new capacity for a single day-for less than 24 hours.

7. The following day, 1st May, 1945, this Joseph Goebbels, the notorious minister of propaganda and acting Chancellor of Germany, and his wife, Magda Goebbels, had their six children poisoned to death and then took their own lives too. Berlin had foolishly fallen to the Russians, and so had the most powerful political wizards on earth at that time. The disgraced mighty wizards of Berlin had buried themselves into historic and legendary suicides!

8. This is important warning and timely political lesson for our powerful HH and those helping him to exercise and execute state power. In a democracy, state power does not last forever like kingship system. State power for all politicians is like a wind, it can blow East, West, South or North any day, any time without warning or any respect for human nature. Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels and their powerful colleagues must stand as a key lessons for our state house wizards today.

9. They have Edgar Lungu to ask, there is statesman Dr. Simon Miti to engage. Ask Dickson Jere, George Chellah, Amos Chanda, Freedom Sikazwe, Kaizer Zulu, Isaac Chipanpe or Panji Kaunda for KK. Let Mundia or Ngoma ask me to guide them for free. Let HH, Mundia, Ngoma, etc know that they are not the first or last people to run state house and the presidency! Don’t like Adolf Hitler or Joseph Goebbels. Be professional, be careful and be ethically sober because Adolf Hitler was like you at some point but he ended his life in suicide.

10. When God brings you to state house or around the presidency, you must stand humble, walk with professional insight, run with divine wisdom and make use of your vast political expertise to understand that all the state power of police, army, ZAF, DEC, ACC, courts, prisons, parliament, etc around you is both too temporal and practically fake. With this mind, you surely avoid becoming a political witch or wizard who will be haunted and hunted one day. Don’t bewitch too many people and families using state powers. Trust me, don’t please!

11. Unfortunately, it seems like Mundia, Ngoma, Mwiimbu, Mweetwa, Musamba, Haimbe, Phiri, etc think that political power belongs to HH forever and they are permanently free state witches or wizards who can inflict pain, sorrow and suffering on anyone they deem as a political threat to the throne of King Nebuchadnezzar-HH. You are making the same mistake Adolf Hitler made! In 2026, God will visit you in divine triumph and mob justice through the ballot. HH will fall in defeat! That will be the end of Bally and that will be the end of state powers!

12. In August, 2026 after HH is humiliated and humbled by the owners of state power, the Zambian people, Bally and all his powerful political wizards will feel the horror and pain of losing state power. That day is coming when our powerful wizards and witches will fail to drive freely from Community House to State House and will fail to eat the most delicious meal. On that day, Bally and all his powerful political wizards will start fearing the police officers guarding them with guns, it’s a day when the word GOOD will change meaning to BAD or TERRIBLE.

Trust me, our powerful political witches of state house won’t believe that Babylon has fallen to the people just like Hitler didn’t believe Berlin is captured and gone! On that day, l won’t be shocked to hear that HH, Christopher Mundia, Levy Ngoma, Cornelius Mwetwa, Jack Mwiimbu, Situmbeko Mudokotwane, Robert Chawinga, Graphel Musamba, Paul Kabuswe, Malambo Haimbe, Miles Sampa, Charles Milupi, Thabo Kawana, Nevers Mumba, etc have faked suicide. After 12th August 2026, HH and his powerful associates will understand why Hitler committed suicide! The end of brutal dictators and their brutal peers is always equally brutal. This is a mere political warning, not a political threat to anyone.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.co