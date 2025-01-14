The Game Applauded For Helping L.A. Firefighters

The Game has been praised for coming to the aid of firefighters in Los Angeles who have been working to put out the devastating wildfires across the city.



The Compton native has been on the ground supporting efforts from firefighters to contain and extinguish the blazes, which have so far claimed 24 lives and destroyed tens of thousands of acres.

In various social media posts, The Game can be seen personally delivering food, water, hot drinks, blankets and pillows to firefighters on the frontline, as well as posing for photos with the crew.

“Me & my team have been down here with the brave men & women fire fighters on the grown day in & day out assisting anyway I can to make their days a little easier,” he wrote in one Instagram post. “The hearts & level of humility in each & every soul down here is a beautiful thing to witness & be a part of.

“These fighters are coming from all over the city, state & country to help put an end to what has been a long week of catastrophic events caused by these fires. They kept thanking me for being here… and in my mind I’m like, ‘No, THANK YOU !!!’ for doing the unimaginable in a time of pure terror & despair.”

He added: “My heart goes out to each & every person directly affected & those watching from all over the world who are mentally in pieces over what has happened in my city. I am here for Los Angeles & I will always be here to do my part.

“To everyone calling me.. asking how they can help, stay locked in to my page as I’ll be posting information, links etc to get everyone in a position to assist.”

The “Hate It or Love It” hitmaker also posted a number of photos of himself with firefighters and wrote: “Waking up these past few mornings & preparing to do whatever I can for my city & to help these guys has been the best part of my week.

