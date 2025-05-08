The Game loses his home to pay s33x assault accuser’s $7million judgement

The Game has been forced to sell his California house to satisfy a $7 million judgment.

According to court documents, a judge approved the sale of his Calabasas mansion to help fund the judgment in the amount of $7,130,100.00 that Priscilla Rainey won against him in November 2018.

“If the proposed sale of the dwelling is likely to produce a bid high enough to satisfy the homestead exemption and any outstanding liens or encumbrances senior to the judgment creditor’s lien while still leaving some amount available to satisfy even a ‘part’ of the judgment creditor’s lien, then the court must grant the application for sale,” the court docs state.

This means that if selling the home would leave any money left over for the person owed money, the court has to allow the sale.

Rainey sued The Game back in 2015 and claimed that he s£xually assaulted her while filming the VH1 show She Got Game.

Instead of fighting it in court, The Game decided not to show up to enough of court dates which resulted in the judge ruling in favor of Rainey.

Last October, The Game was ordered to come to court to justify that his mansion shouldn’t be sold to satisfy the debt. That July, US District Judge Mark C. Scarsi served the rapper and his manager Wack 100 with a notice of levy, writ of execution, alleging that he transferred his deed to his manager so that Rainey wouldn’t be able to get it.

The mansion is currently on the housing market for $4 million, meaning that he’d still owe her $3 million if it gets sold at that price.

The Game has made it clear in the past that he doesn’t plan on paying her anything, regardless of the ruling.

In 2020, The Game criticized Rainey in a post while letting everyone know what he was up to during the pandemic.

“People out here dying from the rona n blogs out here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach who doing anything her thirsty a## can to try n take money from me,” he wrote. “I’m enjoying retirement !! Y’all been saying she got 7 million for 7 years & yet here I am, laid up tipsy off my 5th quarantine watching Tiger King lol.”

While he was making light of the situation, Rainey was pursuing her legal options. That same year, she was granted ownership of the rapper’s Prolific Records label and also received royalties for his album Born to Rap