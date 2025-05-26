‘The government will win!’ Trump taunts Harvard

President Donald Trump lobbed new threats against Harvard University in his ongoing attack against the Ivy League school.

The president demanded a list of all the international students studying at Harvard and their countries of origin after a federal judge blocked his administration’s effort to prohibit the school from enrolling anyone on a student visa, and on Monday morning he threatened to take away grant money and give it to trade schools instead.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem took Harvard off the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification last week, saying international students must transfer to other schools to remain in the U.S., but a federal judge ruled Friday that the administration’s moves against the university were a violation of the First Amendment.

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country,” Trump posted. “Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) – But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!”