The greatest politician of all times. Man of the people. Gave 100% salary increment to civil servants and Standardized salary scales.



Before him, civil servants working under different ministries were getting different scales though having same qualifications. After him, things changed.





He had a dream to reorganize Zambia and do things that were never before. He created a credit facility meant for civil servants so they borrow at lower rates. This too has not been rivalled by anyone more than 10 years after his death.





He moved the provincial capital from Livingstone to Choma and attempted to join Chirundu to Lusaka by road. His dream was to Link Zambia by road opening new rural areas to development, in what he dubbed the link Zambia program.





He felt the need to increase districts and not constituencies. And during his few years in power, he increased the number of districts.





During his reign, Emeralds were sold in Zambia. He was never a perfect man but citizens felt his love and not lies.





That is why when he died, no one in the PF was big enough to carry his vision. And they have since given the party as a free gift to its enemies. Indeed he was a man of action weakened and destroyed by disease.

