THE GULF’S “DOUBLE GAME”: Saudi Arabia & Allies Seek Exit as Conflict Escalates



The geopolitical chessboard is shifting rapidly. While the Iranian regime continues to rain missiles on its neighbors in a desperate bid to force international intervention, a complex diplomatic “backchannel” has opened up between the Gulf states and Tehran.





For nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, the reality of Operation Epic Fury is hitting home. They are effectively caught between two unstoppable forces:





On one side, their American security guarantor is demanding unconditional surrender. On the other, a wounded Iranian regime is deliberately targeting Gulf infrastructure—airports, hotels, and oil facilities—to prove that if they go down, the entire region goes with them.





Reports from Bloomberg and European officials indicate that Riyadh has intensified direct engagement with Tehran via diplomatic backchannels. The goal? To contain the fallout and prevent a total regional firestorm.





Europe is reportedly backing these Gulf-led mediation efforts, seeking a “negotiated settlement” rather than the total regime collapse currently on the table in Washington.





President Trump’s stance has been crystal clear: “There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”



*The MIGA Vision: Trump has promised that after a surrender and the selection of “acceptable” leadership, the U.S. will help “Make Iran Great Again” (MIGA), turning it into an economic powerhouse.





While Saudi leaders have privately urged military pressure on Iran to curb its influence, they are publicly advocating for “de-escalation.” They want the threat neutralized without their own cities becoming the permanent battlefield.





Analysts argue that Iran is hitting its neighbors precisely to spark this mediation. By creating “pain” for the Gulf and Europe, they hope to pressure Washington into a ceasefire before their military capability is completely erased.





As the GCC and EU ministers hold extraordinary meetings to discuss the “inexcusable” attacks on Gulf states, the unity of the coalition remains the X-factor.





Iran is trying to use the Gulf states as a human shield to stop the American sword. But with the U.S. military moving into its “largest strikes yet,” the window for mediation is closing fast. The region is waiting to see who blinks first: the regime facing annihilation, or the neighbors caught in the wake.