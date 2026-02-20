UPDATE | The gun has still not been found at the home of former President Robert Mugabe’s son.





Divers have been searching the swimming pool but have not found the gun believed to have been used to shoot a gardener.





One diver said the team is now draining the pool. However, a lot of dirt and debris at the bottom is making the search difficult.





The diver also said the property is very large, with an overgrown and poorly maintained backyard, which is making the investigation harder.





A vehicle fitted with white lights and a police siren has also been seized at the property.



SAPS still working on the scene.